Zuma Hong Kong Launches Exciting Dining Options: Izakaya Nights & Expanded Yashoku Brunch

Zuma Hong Kong is set to tantalize taste buds with two new dining experiences this March, broadening its beloved offerings with an expansion of the iconic Yashoku night brunch to include Thursdays and introducing a novel Izakaya Night menu. These updates aim to enhance its lounge and bar ambiance while building on popular menu favorites.

New Izakaya Night Menu

Following the success of its "order-per-piece" skewers last fall, Zuma is rolling out an Izakaya Night menu. This set features five delectable skewers, including 'Shishito Pepper with Goma Ponzu' and 'Angus Beef with Soy, Garlic, Ginger, and Chili', complemented by 1.5 hours of unlimited sake, beer, and highballs. Available from Monday to Wednesday, 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, this culinary delight is priced at HKD 298 per person, promising an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Yashoku Night Brunch Gets Bigger

The already popular Yashoku night brunch is expanding to include Thursday evenings. Starting from 7:30 pm (8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays), guests can indulge in an unlimited selection of Zuma's signature dishes. Highlights include Tuna Tartare with Miso and Lotus Chips, Seared Beef Tataki with Truffle Ponzu, and a tempting array of sashimi, sushi, and maki. The dining experience is elevated with two main courses per person and a dessert platter, all accompanied by a curated selection of beverages. With three packages ranging from HKD 1188 to HKD 2488, diners are in for a premium experience.

Unmatched Dining Adventure

These dining updates at Zuma Hong Kong not only promise an expansion of culinary horizons but also an enriched lounge and bar experience. Whether it's the unique flavors of the Izakaya Night menu or the lavish spread of the extended Yashoku night brunch, guests are guaranteed a memorable dining adventure. As Zuma continues to innovate and offer dynamic dining options, these new additions are set to become the next big hit among food enthusiasts in Hong Kong.