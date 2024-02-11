Zucco: A Taste of Italy in the Heart of Meanwood, Leeds

In the charming suburb of Meanwood, Leeds, a quaint Italian restaurant named Zucco carries the legacy of London's renowned restaurateur, Russell Norman. Reminiscent of Norman's original Polpo in Soho, Zucco boasts a pressed tin ceiling, paper menu as placemat, and dangling filament lightbulbs. The establishment opened its doors a decade ago, thanks to Rosario Leggiero, who worked alongside Norman on the creation of the famed Polpo.

A Blend of Traditions

Zucco's menu brims with an enticing array of small plates, inviting diners to share and savor the taste of Italy. From the crisp breadcrumbed arancini to the greaseless fritto misto and the delightful zucchini fritti, each dish reflects the culinary mastery of Rosario's brother, Michael. With his experience cooking at the iconic Salvo's in Headingley, Michael brings a unique blend of flavors to Zucco, creating an unparalleled dining experience.

A Family Legacy

The Leggiero brothers' culinary journey began in London, working alongside Norman on the creation of Polpo. A decade later, they brought their passion for Italian cuisine to Leeds. The result is a restaurant that seamlessly blends the cozy ambiance of Polpo with the rich flavors of Salvo's.

The Heart of the Kitchen

Michael Leggiero helms the kitchen at Zucco, bringing his expertise and flair to every dish. He recalls the early days of Polpo and the invaluable lessons learned from Russell Norman. "Working with Russell was an incredible experience," Michael shares. "His passion for Italian cuisine and dedication to creating a unique dining experience was truly inspiring."

This inspiration is evident in the care and attention that Michael puts into each dish at Zucco. From the delicate carta di musica with pickled vegetables to the rich and flavorful meatballs, every bite is a testament to the Leggiero brothers' commitment to their craft.

As the evening crowd fills the intimate space, the warm glow of the filament lightbulbs casts a cozy atmosphere over the restaurant. Diners chat and laugh, sharing plates and stories, while Rosario and Michael move through the space, ensuring every guest feels welcome and well-fed.

Zucco is more than just a restaurant; it's a celebration of family, tradition, and the enduring power of good food. As diners leave, satiated and smiling, it's clear that the Leggiero brothers have created something truly special in the heart of Meanwood.

In a world where fast food and chain restaurants dominate the landscape, Zucco stands as a testament to the importance of preserving culinary traditions. The Leggiero brothers have taken the lessons they learned from Russell Norman and infused them with their own passion and expertise, creating a dining experience that is both familiar and unique.

As the night draws to a close and the last diners make their way home, the pressed tin ceiling and filament lightbulbs cast long shadows over the empty tables. But the warmth and energy of the evening remain, a promise of the delicious memories that await those who step through Zucco's doors.