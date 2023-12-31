Zomato’s ‘War Room’: A Glimpse into New Year’s Eve Preparations

In the wake of New Year’s Eve, one of the busiest days in the hospitality sector, Zomato’s headquarters transformed into a meticulously organized ‘war room’. With the anticipation of a significant increase in orders, CEO Deepinder Goyal, along with his team, braced for the impending surge. The command center, teeming with executives equipped with food and beverages, was a testament to the intense preparation that went into ensuring a smooth operation on this crucial night.

Deepinder Goyal at the Helm

Goyal, who last year donned the company uniform and personally delivered orders, was once again at the forefront. Overseeing operations from the command center, Goyal shared images of the ‘war room’ bustling with activity. The pictures depicted Zomato’s team members, armed with cans of coke and food, ready to manage the massive traffic. The CEO’s tweet also highlighted the scale of operations, with 3.2 lakh+ delivery partners across Zomato and letsblinkit serving India, and 8,422 orders being placed at a specific moment- 8:06 p.m.

Zomato’s Growth and New Year’s Eve Significance

Another startling revelation by Goyal underscored the rapid expansion of Zomato’s delivery service. He divulged that the number of orders on the previous New Year’s Eve surpassed the total orders delivered in the first three years of the service’s operation. This statement not only highlighted the exponential growth of Zomato but also established the significance of New Year’s Eve for the company. With the anticipation of a similarly high level of activity this year, Zomato was well-prepared to surpass their previous record.

