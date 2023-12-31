en English
Business

Zomato’s ‘War Room’: A Glimpse into New Year’s Eve Preparations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:55 pm EST
Zomato’s ‘War Room’: A Glimpse into New Year’s Eve Preparations

In the wake of New Year’s Eve, one of the busiest days in the hospitality sector, Zomato’s headquarters transformed into a meticulously organized ‘war room’. With the anticipation of a significant increase in orders, CEO Deepinder Goyal, along with his team, braced for the impending surge. The command center, teeming with executives equipped with food and beverages, was a testament to the intense preparation that went into ensuring a smooth operation on this crucial night.

Deepinder Goyal at the Helm

Goyal, who last year donned the company uniform and personally delivered orders, was once again at the forefront. Overseeing operations from the command center, Goyal shared images of the ‘war room’ bustling with activity. The pictures depicted Zomato’s team members, armed with cans of coke and food, ready to manage the massive traffic. The CEO’s tweet also highlighted the scale of operations, with 3.2 lakh+ delivery partners across Zomato and letsblinkit serving India, and 8,422 orders being placed at a specific moment- 8:06 p.m.

Zomato’s Growth and New Year’s Eve Significance

Another startling revelation by Goyal underscored the rapid expansion of Zomato’s delivery service. He divulged that the number of orders on the previous New Year’s Eve surpassed the total orders delivered in the first three years of the service’s operation. This statement not only highlighted the exponential growth of Zomato but also established the significance of New Year’s Eve for the company. With the anticipation of a similarly high level of activity this year, Zomato was well-prepared to surpass their previous record.

Business Food India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

