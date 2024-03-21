Zomato Renames 'Pure Veg Mode' to 'Veg-only Mode', Ensures Inclusive Delivery Fleet Approach

Zomato, the food delivery giant, announced a significant change to its new service aimed at catering to vegetarians by dropping the word 'pure' from its 'Pure Veg Mode', renaming it to 'Veg-only Mode'. This decision came amid widespread concern over potential discrimination against delivery partners based on dietary preferences or community. The company clarified that the dedicated delivery fleet for this mode would not be distinguishable or selected based on any discriminatory criteria, ensuring an inclusive approach.

Immediate Reactions and Revisions

Following the initial announcement, Zomato faced backlash from various quarters, including delivery partners, gig workers' unions, and activists who feared the move could exacerbate existing discrimination. The company's swift response to these concerns included scrapping plans for a green uniform for the 'Veg-only Mode' fleet, aiming to avoid any visual distinction between vegetarian and non-vegetarian delivery partners. This quick pivot highlights Zomato's responsiveness to public sentiment and its commitment to maintaining an equitable work environment.

Addressing Concerns and Clarifications

Zomato's clarification came through a series of statements, emphasizing that all delivery partners would be treated equally, with no changes in earnings or work conditions based on the new mode. The company's intention to select delivery partners from the existing pool without any form of discrimination addresses the concerns raised by the community and reaffirms its stance against segregation. However, details on the selection process for the dedicated fleet remain awaited, leaving room for further discussion on the implementation of this new feature.

Implications for the Future

As Zomato moves forward with the rollout of the 'Veg-only Mode', the company's handling of the controversy serves as a testament to its adaptability and commitment to inclusivity. The episode underscores the importance of sensitivity towards diverse dietary practices and the potential impact of business decisions on social perceptions. With the feature set to go live next week, it will be interesting to observe its reception among customers and its effect on Zomato's broader efforts to cater to India's diverse palette.