Business

Zomato Gears Up for New Year’s Eve Surge: A Glimpse into the ‘War Room’

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST
Zomato Gears Up for New Year’s Eve Surge: A Glimpse into the ‘War Room’

As the world bid farewell to 2023, Zomato, the leading food delivery giant, geared up for a significant surge in orders. The company’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, offered a glimpse into the hustle behind the scenes by sharing images of Zomato’s ‘war room.’ The pictures bore testimony to the dedication of the team, working diligently amidst food and drinks, orchestrating the smooth management of the New Year’s Eve demand. Notably, Goyal also adopted the role of a delivery person the previous year, sharing his experience and the irony of his first delivery leading him back to the Zomato office.

Insights into Zomato’s ‘War Room’

Prepared for the New Year’s Eve surge, the ‘war room’ at Zomato’s headquarters was a flurry of activity. The pictures shared by Goyal depicted executives and team members engrossed in their work, huddled around common tables. It was clear that the anticipated demand required an all-hands-on-deck approach, demonstrating the importance of the holiday for the hospitality industry.

Goyal’s Stint as a Delivery Person

In a unique initiative the previous year, Goyal opted to deliver a couple of orders himself. He shared his experience on Twitter, remarking on the irony of his first delivery bringing him back to the Zomato office. This hands-on approach from the CEO underlines the company’s commitment to understanding and improving its delivery mechanisms.

Zomato’s Exponential Growth

Goyal highlighted the exceptional growth of Zomato’s delivery service by sharing a startling statistic. The number of orders processed on the previous New Year’s Eve exceeded the total orders from the first three years of the service’s operation. With over 3.2 lakh delivery partners serving India and an average of 140 orders placed every second at peak times, the company braced for a similar surge this year. The most ordered dish was Biryani, with over 10.09 crore orders placed on the platform. One order from Kolkata even comprised a whopping 125 items.

Business Food India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

