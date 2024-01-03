en English
Food

Zomato Delivery Agent Turns Horse Rider Amid Fuel Crisis, Video Goes Viral

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Zomato Delivery Agent Turns Horse Rider Amid Fuel Crisis, Video Goes Viral

In a unique twist to food delivery, a video from Hyderabad, India, has captivated social media users worldwide. The video showcases a Zomato delivery agent, garbed in the company’s signature red uniform, skillfully riding a horse along Chanchalguda road near the Imperial hotel. The unusual sight of a delivery agent harmonizing traditional transportation with a modern food delivery service has resonated with viewers and spurred widespread sharing and discussion.

The Unconventional Response to a Fuel Crisis

The agent’s extraordinary horseback ride was not merely a spectacle but a solution to a pressing problem. Amidst a fuel shortage caused by a trucker strike in response to the new hit-and-run law, the agent found an alternate mode of transportation. The new legislation, imposing severe penalties on drivers fleeing accident scenes, had incited protests and long queues at petrol pumps, crippling the city’s fuel supply.

From Crisis to Virality

In the face of adversity, the Zomato agent displayed resourcefulness and adaptability. After waiting for over three hours for petrol only to leave empty-handed, he switched to horseback, an unconventional but effective strategy. The sight of him galloping towards Chanchalguda, waving at the public caught in the long queues from the closed petrol pumps, left onlookers in sheer amazement. The video capturing this extraordinary moment quickly spread across the digital landscape, transforming a crisis response into an online sensation.

The Impact and Reaction

The agent’s bold move, while seen by some as a publicity stunt, drew widespread applause for its ingenuity amidst a crisis. The viral video also highlighted the chaotic scenes spilling over onto Hyderabad’s main roads, with motorists flocking to fuel outlets, causing traffic jams. The countrywide truckers’ strike was called off later at night as the government assured stakeholders of consultations before implementing the contentious hit-and-run law. The video has not only captured the Zomato agent’s adeptness at horseback riding but also encapsulates the human resilience and adaptability in times of crisis.

Food India Transportation
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

