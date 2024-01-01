en English
Business

Zomato CEO’s Viral Reaction to Unusually Large Order Marks Record-Breaking New Year’s Eve

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
Zomato CEO’s Viral Reaction to Unusually Large Order Marks Record-Breaking New Year’s Eve

It isn’t every day that an order of 125 rumali rotis captures the attention of a CEO, but that is precisely what happened on New Year’s Eve 2023. Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, expressed his astonishment and humor in response to this sizable order, placed by a customer in Kolkata. This amusing incident quickly became a social media sensation and sparked a flurry of jovial comments from the online community.

A Viral Moment

As the CEO of a leading food delivery platform, Goyal is no stranger to large orders. Yet, the sheer size of this particular request, made up entirely of rumali rotis – a type of Indian flatbread, took him by surprise. Goyal shared his reaction on an unspecified platform where it promptly went viral, garnering over three lakh views and inciting a wave of light-hearted responses from netizens who reveled in the whimsical nature of the event.

An Exceptional New Year’s Eve

Beyond this viral anecdote, Goyal divulged that Zomato experienced a record-breaking New Year’s Eve. The platform registered an all-time high in the number of orders placed in a single day, with a staggering 8,442 orders received at 8.06 pm. The vibrancy of the occasion was amplified by the fact that Maharashtra reported the highest number of orders from international customers. Bengaluru, on the other hand, led the charts in the number of events booked and tables reserved through Zomato.

Acknowledging the Power of Partnership

Goyal was generous in his acknowledgments, expressing gratitude to the customers, delivery partners, and restaurant partners for their significant contributions to Zomato’s success. He underscored the importance of these partnerships in achieving such a high volume of orders, and he extended his thanks to the delivery partners who received over ₹97 lakhs in tips on New Year’s Eve. In sharing these insights, Goyal painted a vivid picture of Zomato’s operations during the year-end festivities, highlighting the platform’s extensive reach and the remarkable dedication of its partners.

In conclusion, the unusual order of 125 rumali rotis served not just as a humorous talking point, but also as an emblem of Zomato’s extraordinary achievements on New Year’s Eve. As Goyal’s posts continue to resonate with netizens, one can only imagine what other surprises 2024 may hold for the food delivery industry.

Business Food India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

