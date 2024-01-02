en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Zomato CEO’s Amusement at Record-breaking Rumali Roti Order Goes Viral

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Zomato CEO’s Amusement at Record-breaking Rumali Roti Order Goes Viral

As the clock ticked towards the grand finale of the year, an audacious order placed on Zomato for a New Year’s Eve celebration in Kolkata grabbed the headlines. The order, notably, was for a staggering 125 rumali rotis. The news, shared by Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal, not only sparked a flurry of interest across social media platforms but also encapsulated the festive spirit of New Year’s Eve, typified by hearty indulgence and large-scale celebrations.

CEO’s Amused Reaction

Goyal’s reaction to this unusual order was one of astonishment and amusement. In a post that has since gone viral, he expressed his wonder at the size of the order and his interest in attending the party. This post has managed to garner over three lakh views and a flood of comments from netizens, amused and impressed by the audacity of the order.

An Unprecedented Spike in Orders

But it wasn’t just this extraordinary order that caught Goyal’s attention. He also mentioned a record-breaking spike in orders placed on Zomato on New Year’s Eve. A whopping 8,442 orders were placed at 8.06 pm, marking an all-time high for the company. Bengaluru, the tech hub of India, topped the list for the most event bookings and table reservations through Zomato.

Acknowledging the Contributors

In light of this record-breaking day, Goyal took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards customers, delivery partners, and restaurant partners. His acknowledgment for making this record possible served as a testament to the collective efforts that go into meeting the heightened demand during festive times.

0
Business Food India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Stock Market Outlook: A Year of Cautious Optimism

By BNN Correspondents

Goldman Sachs Highlights Turning Point for European Big Oil

By BNN Correspondents

Royal Enfield's December Sales Miss Mark, Industry Trends Emerge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Embarks on a New Journey; Venus Pipes and Tubes Set for IPO

By Nitish Verma

Indian Stock Market: A Tale of Divergent Trends Between FIIs and DIIs ...
@Business · 4 mins
Indian Stock Market: A Tale of Divergent Trends Between FIIs and DIIs ...
heart comment 0
Top Australian CEOs Highlight Overlooked Risks in Annual Poll

By Geeta Pillai

Top Australian CEOs Highlight Overlooked Risks in Annual Poll
NSE Launches Innovative Block Mechanism Trading for Secondary Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

NSE Launches Innovative Block Mechanism Trading for Secondary Markets
Government Adjusts Taxation on Oil Products, Aiming to Balance Fiscal and Market Realities

By Muhammad Jawad

Government Adjusts Taxation on Oil Products, Aiming to Balance Fiscal and Market Realities
Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: A Close Look at Nifty and Bank Nifty

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: A Close Look at Nifty and Bank Nifty
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
1 min
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
1 min
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
3 mins
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
3 mins
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
4 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
5 mins
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
Salah's Stupendous Performance Secures Liverpool's Win Against Newcastle
7 mins
Salah's Stupendous Performance Secures Liverpool's Win Against Newcastle
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
8 mins
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
Unconscious Man with Serious Burns Receives Immediate Medical Attention
8 mins
Unconscious Man with Serious Burns Receives Immediate Medical Attention
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app