Zomato CEO’s Amusement at Record-breaking Rumali Roti Order Goes Viral

As the clock ticked towards the grand finale of the year, an audacious order placed on Zomato for a New Year’s Eve celebration in Kolkata grabbed the headlines. The order, notably, was for a staggering 125 rumali rotis. The news, shared by Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal, not only sparked a flurry of interest across social media platforms but also encapsulated the festive spirit of New Year’s Eve, typified by hearty indulgence and large-scale celebrations.

CEO’s Amused Reaction

Goyal’s reaction to this unusual order was one of astonishment and amusement. In a post that has since gone viral, he expressed his wonder at the size of the order and his interest in attending the party. This post has managed to garner over three lakh views and a flood of comments from netizens, amused and impressed by the audacity of the order.

An Unprecedented Spike in Orders

But it wasn’t just this extraordinary order that caught Goyal’s attention. He also mentioned a record-breaking spike in orders placed on Zomato on New Year’s Eve. A whopping 8,442 orders were placed at 8.06 pm, marking an all-time high for the company. Bengaluru, the tech hub of India, topped the list for the most event bookings and table reservations through Zomato.

Acknowledging the Contributors

In light of this record-breaking day, Goyal took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards customers, delivery partners, and restaurant partners. His acknowledgment for making this record possible served as a testament to the collective efforts that go into meeting the heightened demand during festive times.