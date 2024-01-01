en English
Business

Zomato CEO Amazed by Record-Breaking Single Order During New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:32 pm EST
Zomato CEO Amazed by Record-Breaking Single Order During New Year’s Eve Celebrations

As the world bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed 2024 with open arms, an individual from Kolkata, India, made a mark by placing an unprecedented single order via the food delivery platform, Zomato. The order was a staggering list of 125 items, including a striking number of 125 rumali rotis, a type of Indian bread. This extraordinary event captured the attention of not only the online community but also garnered interest from the CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal.

CEO’s Humorous Take on the Massive Order

Goyal took to social media to express his amazement at the large order. With a dash of humor, he commented on his wish to attend the party where such a massive order was placed. This unusual order drew significant attention on social media, amassing over three lakh views and eliciting varied reactions from netizens. While some viewed the order as a remarkable way to celebrate the New Year, others speculated about the nature of the gathering, suggesting possibilities like a potluck.

A Record-Breaking New Year’s Eve for Zomato

Aside from this noteworthy anecdote, Goyal shared that Zomato experienced an accelerated surge in activity on New Year’s Eve. The platform recorded 8,442 orders at a peak time of 8.06 pm, marking a new record for the company. Bengaluru, a city known for its vibrant nightlife and gastronomic scenes, topped the list for the most event bookings and table reservations on the platform.

Beyond the Numbers

Reflecting on the overwhelming response, the CEO expressed gratitude towards customers, delivery partners, and restaurant partners for their role in helping Zomato achieve a record number of orders in a single day. The event signifies not just a financial triumph for Zomato but also underlines the trust and reliance people have placed in the platform, particularly in times of celebration and gathering.

Business Food India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

