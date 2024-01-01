en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Zomato Celebrates Record-Breaking New Year’s Eve: CEO Reacts to Viral 125 Roti Order

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
Zomato Celebrates Record-Breaking New Year’s Eve: CEO Reacts to Viral 125 Roti Order

When the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve 2023, a customer from Kolkata placed an astounding order of 125 rumali rotis on Zomato, sparking a social media frenzy and catching the eye of CEO Deepinder Goyal. This order, indicative of a grand celebration, was just a glimpse into the record-breaking night for Zomato, as the company experienced an unprecedented surge in orders, outdoing the records of the previous six years combined.

A Record-breaking New Year’s Eve

As the world bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed 2024, Zomato, along with other food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zepto, saw an extraordinary increase in its order activity. In an astonishing moment, Zomato recorded a peak of 8,442 orders placed at 8:06 pm, equating to a staggering 140 orders every second. This surge surpassed not only the company’s records but also outpaced the activity on Christmas Day, a traditionally busy time for food delivery platforms.

Generosity Amid Celebration

While the sheer volume of orders was noteworthy, an equally significant achievement was the outpouring of generosity from Zomato’s customers. The company recorded over Rs 97 lakh in tips given to delivery partners on December 31, setting a new record for the company on New Year’s Eve. This act of appreciation from customers underscored the human element in the otherwise technology-driven operation of food delivery.

Bengaluru Tops the Chart

Among all the cities in India, Bengaluru emerged as the city with the highest number of events booked and tables reserved through Zomato on New Year’s Eve. This indicates the city’s vibrant culinary scene and its citizens’ penchant for celebrating with good food. Meanwhile, other platforms like OYO Rooms experienced a 37% increase in bookings, and pilgrimage places saw a significant surge in reservations, painting a vivid picture of diverse celebrations across the country.

In response to this exceptional night, Goyal took to social media to express his gratitude towards customers, delivery, and restaurant partners. Their collective efforts made it possible for Zomato to hit a record number of orders in a single day, setting a high bar for the year 2024.

0
Business Food India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Cambodia’s Trade with Indonesia Surges, Hits Nearly $1 Billion Mark

By BNN Correspondents

BNP Paribas Settles Helvet Immo Case: A Victory for Consumer Rights

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Unraveling 2024 X Corp's Vision: Highlights from the 'MondayReport'

By BNN Correspondents

X Corp.'s Strategic Investment Fuels Progress in Chad ...
@Africa · 5 mins
X Corp.'s Strategic Investment Fuels Progress in Chad ...
heart comment 0
Post-Retirement Age Employees: A Growing Concern for Mbale District

By Israel Ojoko

Post-Retirement Age Employees: A Growing Concern for Mbale District
Sasa Kazi: The Kenyan Platform Empowering Youth Employment

By Israel Ojoko

Sasa Kazi: The Kenyan Platform Empowering Youth Employment
The Telegraph’s Business Team Presents Annual Share Tips for 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Telegraph's Business Team Presents Annual Share Tips for 2024
Investors in UK Banks Lose 7 Billion Pounds Amid Market Skepticism

By Waqas Arain

Investors in UK Banks Lose 7 Billion Pounds Amid Market Skepticism
Latest Headlines
World News
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
12 seconds
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
25 seconds
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
29 seconds
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
42 seconds
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
1 min
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
3 mins
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
4 mins
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
5 mins
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
5 mins
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
44 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
56 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app