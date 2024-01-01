Zomato Celebrates Record-Breaking New Year’s Eve: CEO Reacts to Viral 125 Roti Order

When the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve 2023, a customer from Kolkata placed an astounding order of 125 rumali rotis on Zomato, sparking a social media frenzy and catching the eye of CEO Deepinder Goyal. This order, indicative of a grand celebration, was just a glimpse into the record-breaking night for Zomato, as the company experienced an unprecedented surge in orders, outdoing the records of the previous six years combined.

A Record-breaking New Year’s Eve

As the world bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed 2024, Zomato, along with other food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zepto, saw an extraordinary increase in its order activity. In an astonishing moment, Zomato recorded a peak of 8,442 orders placed at 8:06 pm, equating to a staggering 140 orders every second. This surge surpassed not only the company’s records but also outpaced the activity on Christmas Day, a traditionally busy time for food delivery platforms.

Generosity Amid Celebration

While the sheer volume of orders was noteworthy, an equally significant achievement was the outpouring of generosity from Zomato’s customers. The company recorded over Rs 97 lakh in tips given to delivery partners on December 31, setting a new record for the company on New Year’s Eve. This act of appreciation from customers underscored the human element in the otherwise technology-driven operation of food delivery.

Bengaluru Tops the Chart

Among all the cities in India, Bengaluru emerged as the city with the highest number of events booked and tables reserved through Zomato on New Year’s Eve. This indicates the city’s vibrant culinary scene and its citizens’ penchant for celebrating with good food. Meanwhile, other platforms like OYO Rooms experienced a 37% increase in bookings, and pilgrimage places saw a significant surge in reservations, painting a vivid picture of diverse celebrations across the country.

In response to this exceptional night, Goyal took to social media to express his gratitude towards customers, delivery, and restaurant partners. Their collective efforts made it possible for Zomato to hit a record number of orders in a single day, setting a high bar for the year 2024.