Zizzi Bridgend: A New Chapter in Dining Experience at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

Zizzi Bridgend, the most recent entry to the Zizzi restaurant chain, has opened its doors at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Bridgend, expanding the restaurant group's UK presence to a total of 137 locations. The location offers a distinctive dining experience, featuring artwork by local mural artist Hannah Davies. Her piece, titled 'The Sunset over Ogmore Dunes,' is inspired by the legend of Ogmore Castle and provides an intriguing visual journey for guests as they enjoy their meals.

Distinctive Ambiance and Local Art

As part of the chain's rollout of newly designed restaurants, Zizzi Bridgend boasts a fresh and captivating ambiance. The design, inspired by the legends of Ogmore Castle, features various elements for customers to explore. The centerpiece of this unique atmosphere is a mural by local artist Hannah Davies. Titled 'The Sunset over Ogmore Dunes,' the artwork adds a distinct charm to the dining experience, allowing customers to immerse themselves in local history and folklore while enjoying their meals.

Inventive Italian Cuisine

Zizzi Bridgend offers an array of Italian dishes, each with an inventive twist. Adding to the appeal, the restaurant has unveiled a special New Year menu featuring options such as Chilli Chicken Wings, Sausage and Nduja Lasagne, and Sticky Toffee Apple Pudding. With capacity to seat 130 guests, the restaurant aims to provide a warm and inviting atmosphere, enhanced by modern touches like neon signs, pendant lights, and the signature Zizzi tree.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Going beyond culinary delights, Zizzi Bridgend also underscores a commitment to sustainability. The restaurant boasts electric ovens, induction hobs, and a pledge to zero waste to landfill for its build-out. Proud to be evaluated by BREAM and SKA for ESG credentials, the restaurant aligns with the broader sustainability goals of the Zizzi chain. Operating daily from 11.30 am to 10 pm, Zizzi Bridgend strives to offer a dining experience that is not only pleasing to the palate but also considerate of the environment.