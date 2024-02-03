Zero Hygiene Rating for Yummies Pizza and Kebab Takeaway in Rye

Yummies Pizza and Kebab Takeaway, a popular fast-food joint in Landgate, Rye, has been hit with a zero hygiene rating after a recent food inspection uncovered several compliance failures. The inspection was conducted by senior environmental health officer Simon Edwards on November 10.

Unhygienic Conditions

One of the shocking discoveries made during the inspection was the presence of mouse droppings in various parts of the establishment. This, alongside the establishment's poor cleaning standards, with greasy and dirty floors and walls, particularly under and behind kitchen equipment, contributed significantly to the poor rating.

A poorly fitting external door was identified as a potential entry point for mice, and a damaged fridge door seal, which compromised the hygienic maintenance of the fridge, was noted. These issues further highlighted the establishment's lack of adherence to basic hygiene standards.

Improper Food Handling Practices

During the inspection, it also came to light that the establishment was engaging in unsanitary food handling practices. For instance, pizza dough was being rolled on a freezer top, a practice that poses a high risk of food contamination. This, coupled with the absence of key sanitary items, like coloured chopping boards to prevent cross-contamination and a temperature probe to ensure safe cooking temperatures, put the health of customers at risk.

Need for Training and Compliance

Mr. Edwards reported that he found no evidence of staff having received formal food hygiene training. He instructed the manager to correct these issues, provide proper training for all food handlers, and to renew this training every three years. The implementation of use-by dates for in-house prepared foods and the maintenance of records of opening and closing checks were also recommended.

Failure to comply with the hygiene improvement notice could result in fines or imprisonment for up to two years. Rother District Council confirmed that Yummies Pizza and Kebab Takeaway is currently complying with these notices, and a re-inspection and re-rating are forthcoming. The management of the takeaway has been approached for comment.