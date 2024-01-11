Zaxby’s to Open Third Location in Hampton, Georgia; Celebrates with ‘Deck of Dealz’

Fast-food restaurant chain, Zaxby’s, known for its signature chicken dishes, is expanding its footprint in Hampton, Georgia with a new location at 2460 Jonesboro Road. Managed by Coup Management, LLC, this third establishment in the area will open its doors for dine-in and drive-thru services on January 15.

Deck of Dealz and Community Engagement

As part of the opening celebrations, the first 100 customers to make a purchase will receive a “Deck of Dealz” voucher, offering free food and discounts. Trevar Mosley, a local of Hampton and the operating owner of Coup Management, highlighted their commitment to community engagement and to providing long-term service to the region.

Facilities and Digital Innovations

The new Zaxby’s restaurant will feature a double drive-thru equipped with digitally advanced menu boards, designed to streamline the payment and pickup processes. With a seating capacity for 56 guests, the establishment will also offer online ordering via the Zaxby’s app, available on Google Play and the App Store. For those opting for home delivery, the service will be available through third-party platforms like UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Menu Highlights and Limited-Time Offers

Popular for its Chicken Fingerz and wings served with a variety of sauces, Zaxby’s has reintroduced some limited-time menu items. The Asian Zensation Zalad, starting at $9.95, features fried or grilled chicken, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, wonton strips, Asian slaw, and honey sesame Teriyaki glaze. Served with citrus vinaigrette dressing and a Veggie Egg Roll, it’s a flavorful fusion that caters to diverse palates. In addition, customers can enjoy two hand-rolled Egg Rolls for just $3.00.

Owned by Dustin Mullis and Trevar Mosley, this is the seventh Zaxby’s restaurant under their management. The anticipated opening is expected to create over 60 new jobs in the community. Job seekers can apply online at Zaxbys.com. Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s enjoys a reputation for its savory chicken dishes and Southern hospitality, operating over 930 locations across 17 states.