Zambia’s Millers to Resume Mealie Meal Distribution Following Government Intervention

In the heart of Zambia, a sigh of relief pervades as private millers in the Eastern Province, and other impacted areas prepare to restart the distribution of mealie meal before week’s end. The resumption heralds an end to an imposed shortage, a consequence of governmental restrictions.

Resurgence Amidst Scarcity

The scarcity of mealie meal, a primary food source in the region, over the past weeks has sent ripples of concern among the inhabitants. The inhabitants, reliant on this vital commodity for their daily nourishment, found their sustenance threatened by the sudden shortfall. The reasons behind the initial restrictions and the details of the governmental adjustments facilitating the distribution remain undisclosed.

Restoring the Supply Chain

With the cloak of restrictions lifted or modified, millers across the country are poised to reboot the supply chain and address the deficit. The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ), under the leadership of its president, Andrew Chintala, has expressed confidence in containing the situation in the coming days.

A Step Towards Normalcy

Following fruitful discussions and progress made with the government, the distribution of mealie meal into the province is set to resume. This move, a step towards normalcy, reflects the concerted efforts of the millers and the government to ensure the steady flow of this essential commodity once again.