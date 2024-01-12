en English
Agriculture

Zambia’s Millers to Resume Mealie Meal Distribution Following Government Intervention

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Zambia’s Millers to Resume Mealie Meal Distribution Following Government Intervention

In the heart of Zambia, a sigh of relief pervades as private millers in the Eastern Province, and other impacted areas prepare to restart the distribution of mealie meal before week’s end. The resumption heralds an end to an imposed shortage, a consequence of governmental restrictions.

Resurgence Amidst Scarcity

The scarcity of mealie meal, a primary food source in the region, over the past weeks has sent ripples of concern among the inhabitants. The inhabitants, reliant on this vital commodity for their daily nourishment, found their sustenance threatened by the sudden shortfall. The reasons behind the initial restrictions and the details of the governmental adjustments facilitating the distribution remain undisclosed.

Restoring the Supply Chain

With the cloak of restrictions lifted or modified, millers across the country are poised to reboot the supply chain and address the deficit. The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ), under the leadership of its president, Andrew Chintala, has expressed confidence in containing the situation in the coming days.

A Step Towards Normalcy

Following fruitful discussions and progress made with the government, the distribution of mealie meal into the province is set to resume. This move, a step towards normalcy, reflects the concerted efforts of the millers and the government to ensure the steady flow of this essential commodity once again.

Agriculture Business Food
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

