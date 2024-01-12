en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Zambia’s Millers to Resume Mealie Meal Distribution Following Government Intervention

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Zambia’s Millers to Resume Mealie Meal Distribution Following Government Intervention

In the heart of Zambia, a sigh of relief pervades as private millers in the Eastern Province, and other impacted areas prepare to restart the distribution of mealie meal before week’s end. The resumption heralds an end to an imposed shortage, a consequence of governmental restrictions.

Resurgence Amidst Scarcity

The scarcity of mealie meal, a primary food source in the region, over the past weeks has sent ripples of concern among the inhabitants. The inhabitants, reliant on this vital commodity for their daily nourishment, found their sustenance threatened by the sudden shortfall. The reasons behind the initial restrictions and the details of the governmental adjustments facilitating the distribution remain undisclosed.

Restoring the Supply Chain

With the cloak of restrictions lifted or modified, millers across the country are poised to reboot the supply chain and address the deficit. The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ), under the leadership of its president, Andrew Chintala, has expressed confidence in containing the situation in the coming days.

A Step Towards Normalcy

Following fruitful discussions and progress made with the government, the distribution of mealie meal into the province is set to resume. This move, a step towards normalcy, reflects the concerted efforts of the millers and the government to ensure the steady flow of this essential commodity once again.

0
Agriculture Business Food
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
24 mins ago
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets; Agriculture's Low Contribution to Germany's GDP
In a significant development, the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted joint military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. This action, authorized by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is a response to the Houthi forces’ attacks on international shipping routes in the Red Sea. The joint force airstrike targeted more than 60 Houthi
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets; Agriculture's Low Contribution to Germany's GDP
Sikh Extremists Resurface Near Amritsar; Rice Prices to Rise in India
1 hour ago
Sikh Extremists Resurface Near Amritsar; Rice Prices to Rise in India
ICAR-ATARI Celebrates Foundation Day: A Confluence of Agriculture and Technology
2 hours ago
ICAR-ATARI Celebrates Foundation Day: A Confluence of Agriculture and Technology
India's Looming Water Crisis: A Threat to Agriculture and Food Security
1 hour ago
India's Looming Water Crisis: A Threat to Agriculture and Food Security
Multan's Livestock Department Battles Winter's Chill with Proactive Measures
1 hour ago
Multan's Livestock Department Battles Winter's Chill with Proactive Measures
Keep Midland Beautiful Advocates Winter Plant Hydration Amid Drought Conditions
1 hour ago
Keep Midland Beautiful Advocates Winter Plant Hydration Amid Drought Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed
2 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed
Australian Open 2024: Tennis Season's Grand Slam Event to Kick Off This Sunday
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: Tennis Season's Grand Slam Event to Kick Off This Sunday
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak
3 mins
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
5 mins
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
6 mins
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
7 mins
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
10 mins
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
10 mins
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
10 mins
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
15 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app