Agriculture

Zambia’s Millers Association Takes Steps to Secure Mealie Meal Supply Amid Food Security Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
Zambia’s Millers Association Takes Steps to Secure Mealie Meal Supply Amid Food Security Concerns

In the face of mounting concerns over food security, the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has stepped forward with a proactive strategy aimed at ensuring a stable supply of mealie meal, a staple food derived from ground maize, in the eastern regions of the country. This initiative is a direct response to recent reports of shortages and escalating prices of mealie meal, which have caused considerable anxiety among consumers.

Coordinated Effort to Stabilize Mealie Meal Supply

MAZ’s announcement reveals a concerted effort involving multiple stakeholders, including the government, millers, and distribution channels, to streamline the supply process and stabilize the pricing of mealie meal. The collaborative approach seeks to ensure that citizens have access to affordable and nutritious food, thereby addressing food security concerns from a fundamental standpoint.

Enhancing Production Efficiency and Sustainability

As part of this initiative, MAZ is also turning its focus towards improving production efficiency and minimizing waste in the milling process. This move is aimed at providing a sustainable solution to the challenges associated with mealie meal supply, and it’s a testament to the association’s commitment to food security in Zambia.

A Broader Strategy to Tackle Food Insecurity

The actions taken by MAZ are part of a broader strategy aimed at supporting the food needs of Zambian citizens. By ensuring a steady supply of essential food items like mealie meal, the association is taking significant strides towards combating food insecurity in the country. As Zambia navigates the challenges of ensuring food security, initiatives such as these serve as crucial mechanisms to safeguard the nation’s nutritional needs.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

