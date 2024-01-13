Yours Truly Kitchen & Bar: Embracing Change and Navigating Challenges in the Dining Scene

Yours Truly Kitchen & Bar, a long-standing dining venue in Mayfield Village, has embraced a transformative change with the introduction of a full-service bar and a cutting-edge dining concept. Larry Shibley, co-owner of the establishment, has spearheaded this renovation, aiming to cater more comprehensively to families who appreciate a cocktail with their meal.

Adapting to Modern Dining Preferences

The restaurant has seen a significant investment in bar and kitchen equipment, totaling a quarter million dollars. This move aligns with the restaurant’s enduring tradition of customization, a legacy that Shibley’s parents initiated in 1981. By providing an expansive selection of alcoholic beverages, Yours Truly Kitchen & Bar is expanding the scope of its patrons’ dining experiences, letting them tailor their meals with their preferred libations.

Hybrid Dining: The New Normal?

Alongside the bar addition, Yours Truly has also innovated a hybrid dining concept. This model allows customers to order via their phones, choosing between waiting in their cars for service or dining indoors without traditional waitstaff service. The innovative approach aims to reduce staffing requirements, lowering consumer costs considerably and increasing accessibility for patrons.

The Potential Impact of Minimum Wage Increases

On the flip side, Shibley has also expressed apprehension regarding the financial implications of the potential minimum wage increases for tipped positions in Ohio. The concern lies in the possibility of having to raise prices to cover higher wages, which could potentially price the restaurant out of the market. This issue underscores the delicate balance between maintaining quality service and keeping prices competitive in the current restaurant industry.

Despite these concerns, Shibley plans to expand the bar service to all Yours Truly establishments. It is a bold move to preserve the restaurant’s tradition of customization and usher it into a new era of dining experiences.