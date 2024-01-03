en English
Food

Young Sommelier Drew Mackenzie: A Blend of Passion and Dedication

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Young Sommelier Drew Mackenzie: A Blend of Passion and Dedication

In the extravagant world of premium wines, a young sommelier is making a name for herself, proving that passion and knowledge can outweigh years of experience. Drew Mackenzie, just 19 years old from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, has managed to charm the wine connoisseurs at the prestigious Annabel’s members’ club in Mayfair, London, with her discerning palate and love for affordable wines.

From Fashion Design to Wine Appreciation

Mackenzie’s journey to becoming a sommelier is as unique as her palate. Not born into a wine industry family, she moved to London at the tender age of 15 to study fashion design and textiles. However, an internship in Amsterdam sparked her interest in wines. Fast forward a few years, and she found herself amidst some of the finest vintages at Annabel’s, where she started in January 2022.

Earning Her Stripes in the Wine Industry

As she navigates her way in the wine industry, Mackenzie is also diligently pursuing her sommelier qualifications. She has already completed two of the four levels with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) and has set her sights on acquiring her Introductory Sommelier Certificate from the Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS). Despite the challenges she faces as a young female sommelier, her determination is unwavering.

Demystifying Wine Snobbishness

One of the most intriguing aspects of Mackenzie’s story is her down-to-earth approach to wine. Despite having sipped on a 1982 Chateau Latour Pauillac, priced at a staggering £5,800 per bottle, she maintains her love for affordable wines. Whether she’s dining with friends or family, she’s just as likely to enjoy a £10 wine from Tesco. This balance between high-end and accessible wines is a testament to her belief that wine appreciation should not be exclusive or intimidating.

Living in Notting Hill and tasting the world’s finest wines at a venue frequented by celebrities and royalty, Mackenzie’s story is an inspiring narrative of a young woman’s dedication to excel in an industry that can be challenging, especially at such a young age.

Food Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

