Young British Baker Surprised to Have Made George Clooney’s Birthday Cake

In an unexpected turn, Holly Tait, a 22-year-old baker from the Cotswolds region of England, found herself baking for Hollywood royalty. Unaware initially, Tait thought she was merely baking for a local film director’s birthday. The order was for three 10-inch cakes with a water and boating theme, capable of feeding 200 people. The cakes were picked up by a private taxi, and it was only then that Tait learned that she had baked for none other than George Clooney, the renowned actor and director.

Unaware Baker Bakes for Hollywood Royalty

Tait, who runs Project Cakery, a sought-after bakery known for its bespoke wedding and celebration cakes, including gluten-free and vegan options, received the commission to bake for ‘George’. The details of her involvement were to remain confidential until the release of the film ‘The Boys in the Boat’, which Clooney was directing. The film tells the story of the 1936 U.S. Olympic rowing team, explaining the boating theme of the cakes.

A Surprise Revealed

After successfully baking three 10-inch cakes, an enormous task considering the short notice and the need to feed 200 people, Tait received positive feedback the next day. The feedback came with a revelation that the ‘George’ she baked for was George Clooney. The cakes, which were Victoria sponge – a simple yet popular choice, were described as ‘delicious’ by the Hollywood actor and his team.

Hard Work Pays Off

Despite the surprise and pressure, Tait, who has been baking professionally since the age of 18, expressed that she worked exceptionally hard on the order. It’s not every day that one gets to bake for a Hollywood icon, after all. With the film’s release, the secret is finally out, and Tait can celebrate her work’s appreciation by none other than George Clooney himself.