en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Young British Baker Surprised to Have Made George Clooney’s Birthday Cake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Young British Baker Surprised to Have Made George Clooney’s Birthday Cake

In an unexpected turn, Holly Tait, a 22-year-old baker from the Cotswolds region of England, found herself baking for Hollywood royalty. Unaware initially, Tait thought she was merely baking for a local film director’s birthday. The order was for three 10-inch cakes with a water and boating theme, capable of feeding 200 people. The cakes were picked up by a private taxi, and it was only then that Tait learned that she had baked for none other than George Clooney, the renowned actor and director.

Unaware Baker Bakes for Hollywood Royalty

Tait, who runs Project Cakery, a sought-after bakery known for its bespoke wedding and celebration cakes, including gluten-free and vegan options, received the commission to bake for ‘George’. The details of her involvement were to remain confidential until the release of the film ‘The Boys in the Boat’, which Clooney was directing. The film tells the story of the 1936 U.S. Olympic rowing team, explaining the boating theme of the cakes.

A Surprise Revealed

After successfully baking three 10-inch cakes, an enormous task considering the short notice and the need to feed 200 people, Tait received positive feedback the next day. The feedback came with a revelation that the ‘George’ she baked for was George Clooney. The cakes, which were Victoria sponge – a simple yet popular choice, were described as ‘delicious’ by the Hollywood actor and his team.

Hard Work Pays Off

Despite the surprise and pressure, Tait, who has been baking professionally since the age of 18, expressed that she worked exceptionally hard on the order. It’s not every day that one gets to bake for a Hollywood icon, after all. With the film’s release, the secret is finally out, and Tait can celebrate her work’s appreciation by none other than George Clooney himself.

0
Food United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
2 hours ago
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
Scottish craft beer brand, BrewDog, is all set to amplify the Australian beer scene with the inauguration of its fifth Australian brewpub in West Perth on January 18. The venue, once known as the Gordon Street Garage, has been meticulously revamped into a sprawling 945sqm expanse, capable of hosting around 600 patrons. Strategic Partnership with
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
Crucian Christmas Festival Honors Culinary Talent Veronica 'Cutie' Jeffery
4 hours ago
Crucian Christmas Festival Honors Culinary Talent Veronica 'Cutie' Jeffery
Sun King Brewery Revives Historic Legacy with Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager
5 hours ago
Sun King Brewery Revives Historic Legacy with Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager
UK Pub Breaks Ground with 3D-Printed Vegan Steaks
2 hours ago
UK Pub Breaks Ground with 3D-Printed Vegan Steaks
Midland's Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection
3 hours ago
Midland's Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection
The Healthy Greens Dilemma: Risks and Recommendations
4 hours ago
The Healthy Greens Dilemma: Risks and Recommendations
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
2 mins
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
2 mins
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
3 mins
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
3 mins
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
3 mins
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
5 mins
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
7 mins
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
7 mins
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
7 mins
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app