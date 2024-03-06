York's Trio Restaurant Targets Michelin Star with New Chef Aydin Caliskan at Helm

York's culinary scene is on the brink of a significant transformation as Trio, located at 5 Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate, embarks on a journey towards earning a Michelin star under the guidance of its new head chef, Aydin Caliskan. The restaurant, known for its Turkish cuisine, has seen a menu overhaul since Caliskan's arrival from a Michelin-starred establishment in Istanbul. Manager Matt Simsek expresses confidence in achieving this prestigious accolade, emphasizing a gradual but determined approach to refining their offerings.

Revamping Trio's Culinary Experience

Under Chef Aydin Caliskan's leadership, Trio has transitioned from its previous tapas-style menu to showcase fine Turkish dining. This change aims to position the restaurant as a beacon of gourmet excellence in York. Simsek highlights the meticulous process behind the menu's development, ensuring each dish reflects the high standards expected of Michelin-starred restaurants. The ambition is not just to alter the menu but to redefine the dining experience, promising patrons a taste of Turkish luxury without the rush, a philosophy deeply rooted in the restaurant's family-oriented ethos.

Challenges and Aspirations

Despite facing obstacles such as the impact of the Colliergate bollards installation, Trio has persevered, celebrating five years in business. The restaurant's ambition extends beyond York, with dreams of expanding while maintaining the personal touch characteristic of family-run operations. Furthermore, the recent interior redesign by a Turkish designer underscores the commitment to authenticity and ambiance, essential components of Trio's charm and appeal.

A New Chapter for York's Dining Scene

The introduction of dishes such as Filet Mignon and Butternut Buratta Salad, alongside traditional offerings like Pachanga, signals Trio's dedication to quality and innovation. Open every day, with extended hours on weekends, Trio invites locals and visitors alike to explore its refined menu. As the restaurant strides towards its Michelin star goal, it represents not only a potential culinary milestone for Trio but a significant development for York's dining landscape, promising an enriched gastronomic experience for all.