York Street Market Charts Ambitious Expansion into Mid- and Southwest US

York Street Market (YSM), a distinguished subsidiary of Lorenzo Food Group, Inc., has laid out an ambitious blueprint for expansion into the mid- and southwest regions of the United States. The highly anticipated move signals the company's intent to bring its acclaimed Grab-&-Go branded programs to new territories, ultimately setting its sights on the west coast.

Strategic Expansion and Industry Expertise

The strategy for expansion is underpinned by astute partnerships and collaborations, enabling YSM to leverage its industry expertise in innovative route planning. This proficiency is expected to maximize efficiencies, drive sales, and extend the reach of their quality, fresh food offerings to untapped markets.

Building on a Legacy of Quality and Safety

YSM, established in northern New Jersey in 1967 as a meat and cheese distributor, has significantly grown over the decades. Now processing over 300,000 orders annually, the company services nearly half the country with its own distribution network. YSM's unwavering commitment to quality, freshness, and safety has distinguished it in a competitive landscape, earning it a reputation for reliability and excellence.

Strengthening Networks and Fulfilling Demand

The expansion is set to not only widen YSM's market share but also fortify its distribution and service networks. This strategic growth aims to enhance the company's capacity to support its partners across various industries such as universities, airports, hospitals, convention centers, hotels, and sports arenas. The company's owners, Joe and John Lorenzo, appear enthusiastic about the expansion, underscoring their dedication to maintaining product consistency, alleviating labor concerns for partners, and fulfilling the increasing demand for safe, high-quality food options.