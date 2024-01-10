en English
Yo Mama’s Foods Launches New Product Catering to Dietary Restrictions

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
In a move that marks a win for health-conscious consumers, Yo Mama’s Foods has debuted a new product in their pasta sauce range, the Sensitive Marinara. This new addition is designed to cater to individuals with dietary restrictions, particularly those on low-FODMAP diets or who have sensitivities to alliums like onions and garlic.

Accommodating Dietary Restrictions

The Sensitive Marinara offers a unique blend of health and taste. Besides being low-sodium and preservative-free, the sauce is also Paleo-friendly and low-glycemic, with no added sugars. The recipe draws from fresh ingredients, such as tomatoes, carrots, white wine, and a mix of spices, ensuring a wholesome taste experience for consumers. This new sauce is a considerate choice for individuals with dietary sensitivities. The Sensitive Marinara sauce is available in 26-ounce jars, priced at $9 each.

Expanding Distribution

Initially, the product will be available at H-E-B and Amazon. However, Yo Mama’s Foods has plans to extend its reach to other retail stores, further broadening the accessibility of their products. This expansion strategy aligns with Yo Mama’s Foods’ commitment to making healthy and delicious products widely available.

More Than Just Sauce

Since its inception on Mother’s Day 2017, Yo Mama’s Foods has seen significant growth. The company now has its products distributed in over 24,000 retail stores across the nation. More than just a food company, Yo Mama’s Foods underlines the importance of family meals and encourages people to return to the dining table. Their handcrafted sauces offer a homemade taste without the lengthy preparation time, adding convenience to quality.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

