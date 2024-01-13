Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition

The quaint, nostalgic ambiance of 1990s Hanoi comes alive in the heart of the city at Xoi Com, a restaurant that recently earned a coveted spot on the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand list. This recognition, bestowed upon eateries offering quality cuisine at affordable prices, shines a global spotlight on Xoi Com, highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to traditional northern Vietnamese dishes.

Preserving Tradition in a Modern World

Xoi Com, nestled in a preserved dormitory, is not just a restaurant. It’s a time capsule that sets the stage for its patrons, transporting them into the past with traditional Vietnamese elements like ash glaze ceramics and extra-long flat wooden chopsticks. The owner, Le Minh Tung, launched this culinary destination in 2020, and it has quickly become a beacon for those seeking authentic northern Vietnamese cuisine.

Seasonality Meets Sustainability

At Xoi Com, the menu is a testament to local markets and farmers, emphasizing the essence of seasonality and the farm-to-table concept. Stir-fried and braised dishes dominate the offerings, with ingredients sourced freshly each day. However, the restaurant goes beyond just daily freshness. Its commitment to sustainability is evident in its practice of changing the menu daily, avoiding leftovers, and adjusting offerings based on the season. While some guests might find the portions slightly small for the price, the average cost of a full meal is a budget-friendly $6 per person.

Riding the Wave of Recognition

Since receiving the Michelin accolade, Xoi Com has seen a surge in customers, compelling the establishment to adapt swiftly. The restaurant now accommodates a larger number of patrons and has trained its staff in English to cater to international guests. Despite tempting offers for franchising, Tung has remained resolute in his dedication to preserving the restaurant’s unique home-style quality. Xoi Com’s journey is not just a success story; it’s a testament to the global recognition and appreciation of traditional Vietnamese cuisine.