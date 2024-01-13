en English
Business

Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition

The quaint, nostalgic ambiance of 1990s Hanoi comes alive in the heart of the city at Xoi Com, a restaurant that recently earned a coveted spot on the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand list. This recognition, bestowed upon eateries offering quality cuisine at affordable prices, shines a global spotlight on Xoi Com, highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to traditional northern Vietnamese dishes.

Preserving Tradition in a Modern World

Xoi Com, nestled in a preserved dormitory, is not just a restaurant. It’s a time capsule that sets the stage for its patrons, transporting them into the past with traditional Vietnamese elements like ash glaze ceramics and extra-long flat wooden chopsticks. The owner, Le Minh Tung, launched this culinary destination in 2020, and it has quickly become a beacon for those seeking authentic northern Vietnamese cuisine.

Seasonality Meets Sustainability

At Xoi Com, the menu is a testament to local markets and farmers, emphasizing the essence of seasonality and the farm-to-table concept. Stir-fried and braised dishes dominate the offerings, with ingredients sourced freshly each day. However, the restaurant goes beyond just daily freshness. Its commitment to sustainability is evident in its practice of changing the menu daily, avoiding leftovers, and adjusting offerings based on the season. While some guests might find the portions slightly small for the price, the average cost of a full meal is a budget-friendly $6 per person.

Riding the Wave of Recognition

Since receiving the Michelin accolade, Xoi Com has seen a surge in customers, compelling the establishment to adapt swiftly. The restaurant now accommodates a larger number of patrons and has trained its staff in English to cater to international guests. Despite tempting offers for franchising, Tung has remained resolute in his dedication to preserving the restaurant’s unique home-style quality. Xoi Com’s journey is not just a success story; it’s a testament to the global recognition and appreciation of traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

