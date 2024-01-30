Wynwood Brewing Company Closes Original Location, Merges with Veza Sur Brewing

Marking an end of an era in Miami's craft beer history, the pioneering Wynwood Brewing Company is set to close its doors at its original location at 565 NW 24th St. Founded in 2013 by Luis Brignoni and his father Luis 'Pops' Brignoni Sr., the brewery was the first of its kind in Wynwood, setting the stage for a flourishing craft beer scene in the neighborhood.

Award-Winning Legacy

The brewery quickly became a cornerstone of the local beer culture, earning national acclaim by bagging a gold medal at the 2014 Great American Beer Festival. Wynwood Brewing Company's signature beers like the Father Francisco, Pops Porter, and particularly La Rubia, have become staples in South Florida's craft beer landscape.

A Consolidated Future

Despite the impending closure, fans of these signature brews need not worry. The brewery has confirmed these beers will continue to flow at its sister brewpub, Veza Sur Brewing Company. The move is part of a consolidation effort aimed at focusing resources on expanding the distribution of La Rubia while continuing to brew their most loved beers.

A Changing Craft Beer Landscape

Wynwood Brewing Company's journey has not been without its share of corporate takeovers. The Craft Brew Alliance, a national beer conglomerate, purchased the brewery in 2018, which continued to operate independently. However, the ownership changed hands once again a year later when Anheuser-Busch acquired the shares of the Craft Brew Alliance.

Wynwood Brewing Company's closure is not an isolated incident. Other local craft breweries, including Concrete Beach and Dogfish Head, have also shuttered in recent years. However, independent breweries such as J Wakefield Brewing and Cerveceria La Tropical continue to operate, keeping Miami's craft beer scene alive.

The brewery has announced that the final day of operations at its current location will be February 4, bringing the curtain down on a chapter of Miami's craft beer story that will be fondly remembered.