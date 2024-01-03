en English
Food

Wow Wow West: A Beloved Hawker Stall’s Uncertain Future

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
It was a sigh of relief for foodies in Singapore when Wow Wow West, a cherished Western food hawker stall, announced that it would not be closing down, contrary to previous speculations. Known for its hearty and affordable dishes including chicken cutlets and sausages, the stall had sparked concerns among its patrons when it had initially disclosed plans to sell the business due to the impending retirement of its owners.

Honoring a Social Mission

The stall, nestled in the bustling ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre in Redhill, has built a commendable reputation not just for its palatable offerings, but also for its unique social mission. The stall has been known for its practice of employing ex-offenders, a testament to the owners’ commitment to giving back to society. The roots of this ethos trace back to Eric Ng, one of the founders, who, after a transformative personal family experience, turned to Christianity and pledged his life to God and to the service of others.

A Temporary Closure and a Reassuring Reopening

Wow Wow West’s temporary closure had initially led to an air of worry among its dedicated patrons. The announcement of the owners’ retirement and the subsequent sale of the business only added to the unease. However, in a reassuring turn of events, the stall confirmed via a Facebook post that it would be reopening its doors on January 16. In the meantime, they continued to satiate the appetites of their customers by initiating food deliveries starting from December 18, during the Christmas period.

The Future of Wow Wow West

Despite the reassurances, the future of Wow Wow West remains shrouded in uncertainty. Elizabeth Huang, the daughter of the owners, had previously stated that she and her siblings, owing to their corporate careers, would not be taking over the stall. It is unclear if a buyer for the business has been found or if the original founders will continue to operate it. As for now, all fans can do is to relish the familiar flavors while they last and hope for the best for this beloved hawker stall.

Food Singapore
Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

