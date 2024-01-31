World Food Programme Reaches Over 765,000 with Food Aid in Mozambique

In a commendable effort to ease the burden of displacement and hunger, the World Food Programme (WFP) has successfully provided food aid to 765,270 beneficiaries in the regions of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa during the November-December distribution cycle. This figure, an impressive 89% of the organization's targeted goal for the period, includes 3,140 individuals who were newly displaced due to attacks in the Cabo Delgado districts of Macomia and Mocímboa da Praia.

Reduced Rations to Meet Increased Needs

Despite the considerable challenges, WFP has been consistently supplying food aid since April 2022. However, due to resource constraints, the agency has had to distribute reduced rations. The only exceptions were during the peak of the lean season in December 2022 and January 2023, when full rations were provided to the beneficiaries.

Targeting the Most Vulnerable

In a move towards more efficient aid delivery, WFP has adopted a vulnerability-based targeting (VBT) system in Cabo Delgado. This innovative approach, fully implemented in seven out of ten districts and in the process of being expanded to the rest, aims to prioritize the most vulnerable among the internally displaced persons (IDP) and the members of the host communities. This ensures that the assistance reaches those who need it the most, truly embodying the spirit of effective humanitarian aid.