World Food Championships Moves to Indianapolis with $300,000 Prize Pool

The World Food Championships, a global culinary competition, has announced its move to Indianapolis in 2024. The weeklong event is slated to unfurl at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from November 8-12.

Culinary Competition with a Hefty Prize

Participants from across the globe, ranging from home cooks to professional chefs and teams, will compete in 12 distinct categories. The stakes are high, with a $300,000 prize pool up for grabs. The qualifying rounds for this grand event began as early as January 2024.

Since its inception in 2012, the championship has seen participants from approximately 40 countries and every U.S. state. Indianapolis restaurant consultant and former champion Craig Baker is a prominent figure in the event's history.

Indianapolis: The New Home of the World Food Championships

Local organization Culinary Crossroads played a pivotal role in bringing the championship to Indianapolis. The city is no stranger to such events, having previously hosted The Final Table in 2020, a cooking showdown with a $100,000 grand prize.

Through the Championship, Indianapolis aims to establish itself as the Food Sports Capital of America. The event will not only serve as a platform for chefs and cooks to showcase their talent but will also highlight the rich and diverse culinary culture of Indianapolis. Contestants and attendees will have the opportunity to tour local dining hotspots and landmarks.

A Platform for Culinary Talent & Regional Flavors

The World Food Championships has evolved into a hub for culinary talent, celebrating regional flavors from around the world. With the event's move to Indianapolis, Indiana's unique dining experiences will be under the spotlight, offering contestants a taste of the city's culinary delights during their visit.

Not just a competition, the World Food Championships is a celebration of food, culture, and talent. As the event moves to its new home in Indianapolis, it's set to serve up a feast of flavors, competition, and excitement in November 2024.