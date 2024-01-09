en English
Economy

World Bank Economist’s Warning: Weak Growth and Alarming Challenges for Developing Countries

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
World Bank Economist’s Warning: Weak Growth and Alarming Challenges for Developing Countries

The global economy teeters on the brink of yet another weak growth year, warns the Chief Economist of the World Bank Group. This forecast is especially dire for developing nations, particularly the poorest among them, grappling with two major challenges: crushing debt levels and severe food insecurity.

Paralyzing Debt

The debt situation in these countries is described as paralyzing. Struggling under the weight of repayments, they are unable to make necessary investments for growth or improve their economic situations. In 2022, developing countries spent a record amount on external public debt, with total external debt amounting to a staggering US $1.1 trillion. This unprecedented debt crisis is affecting all developing nations, with sovereign defaults and increasing debt vulnerability leading to a significant impact on poverty levels.

Food Insecurity: The Silent Crisis

Adding to the financial challenge is a critical food insecurity crisis. Nearly one-third of individuals in these developing countries are struggling to access sufficient food, leading to an alarming rise in hunger and malnutrition. This tenuous access to food, coupled with the debilitating debt levels, is trapping these nations in a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment.

The Urgent Need for Global Cooperation

Addressing these challenges requires global cooperation. There’s a pressing need for decisive policy action to encourage sustained acceleration in investment. The World Bank Chief Economist calls for urgent action to ease debt burdens and increase investment to prevent a ‘wasted’ decade and achieve global development goals. He emphasizes the need for quick and coordinated action, including more transparency, better debt sustainability tools, and swifter restructuring arrangements.

However, despite numerous warnings and the dire state of affairs, the G20 ministers meeting failed to reach a consensus on debt restructuring for low and middle-income countries. This leaves the precarious situation unchanged, with no immediate prospects for improvement.

As the world heads into yet another year of weak growth, the plight of developing countries serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for global action. Failure to address these issues could lead not only to a further slowdown in global economic growth but also to a deepening of poverty and underdevelopment in the world’s poorest nations.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

