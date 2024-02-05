Woody's Burger Barn: A New Culinary Destination in South Lubbock

South Lubbock is set to welcome a new culinary destination, Woody's Burger Barn, in the spring of 2024. The brains behind the venture are Lisa Hall and Jacob Hall, and their sons Tanner and Tristen Rodrigues, who successfully run Woody's Pizza, Grill, & Pub. This new establishment aims to bring a fresh dining experience to the city's south side by focusing solely on burgers and Phillys.

From Varied Menu to Focused Delights

Woody's Burger Barn is a departure from the family's existing venture on 34th Street, which offers a diverse menu. The new concept features counter service for placing orders, a condiment bar for patrons to customize their burgers, and the availability of beer and wine. This approach aligns with the growing trend of fast-casual dining, providing a quick yet quality food experience.

Teasing the Taste Buds

The menu planning for the new establishment is currently in full swing. Among the teased items are delectable starters like cheese sticks, fried mushrooms, and popper balls. The main course will include hand-pressed burgers and two variations of Phillys: a traditional Philly Cheesesteak and a Texas Philly. The latter is a unique twist on the classic, featuring queso and bacon bits, promising a fusion of flavors that captures the spirit of Texas.

Stay Tuned for More

Further updates on the exact opening date of the new location at 10007 101st Street are yet to be announced. Fans and food enthusiasts can keep an eye on their Facebook page for the latest news. Meanwhile, Woody's Pizza, Grill, & Pub continues to serve its patrons on 34th Street, celebrated for its pizzas, burgers, Phillys, calzones, and fresh ingredients, including house-grated cheese and homemade pizza dough and sauces.