On the occasion of National Cheese Lover's Day, Wisconsin Cheese has stirred a wave of excitement among cheese aficionados with the launch of the Wisconsin Cheese Dreams Contest. This unique competition, unveiled on January 20th, offers participants a golden opportunity to win grand prizes that bring their ultimate cheese fantasies to life. The contest, which is open until February 14th, also promises a delectable Wisconsin Cheese box for 100 lucky contestants, picked at random.

Living the Cheese Dream

To be a part of this unique contest, cheese enthusiasts are required to submit a video between 15-45 seconds long on Instagram or the Wisconsin Cheese website. The video must capture their cheese dream, articulating their desired Wisconsin Cheese experience or how Wisconsin Cheese could amplify a special moment in 2024. The winning entries will not only receive public recognition but will also get to live their dream cheese experiences.

Wisconsin Cheese: A Legacy of Excellence

Known for its rich cheese heritage, Wisconsin boasts an artisan cheesemaking tradition that predates its statehood, making it a significant player in the global cheese industry. The state is the only place outside Switzerland that offers the exclusive Master Cheesemaker program, further solidifying its reputation in the world of cheese.

A Cheesy Celebration

Adding to the festivities, fast-food chain Arby's has also announced its participation in the cheese celebration. It is offering Keys to the Cheese keychains for $2, which entitle bearers to free Cheddar Sauce cups throughout the year. The initiative is a testament to the widespread love for cheese, manifesting in celebrations that go beyond the cheeseboard.