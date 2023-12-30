en English
Food

Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:54 am EST
As winter’s icy fingers begin to grip the world, health experts advocate the consumption of warm beverages, offering not only comfort but also promoting wellness during the frigid months. Turmeric latte, or haldi milk as it’s traditionally known, is gaining prominence as a go-to winter drink due to its potent anti-inflammatory properties. According to Dietitian Sushma P S, this golden brew contributes significantly to overall well-being.

The Magic of Turmeric Latte

The humble turmeric latte, a household staple in many cultures, is now emerging as a global winter wellness trend. Its key ingredient, turmeric, is lauded for its anti-inflammatory benefits, making it a soothing choice for the cold season. This warm, spiced beverage is a comforting ally against the winter chill, promoting overall health and wellness.

Warm Apple Cider – A Weight Watcher’s Delight

For those mindful of maintaining their weight during the festive season, warm apple cider is a recommended choice. Loaded with Vitamin C and antioxidants, this delightful drink combats stress while providing a tasteful experience, especially when fused with cinnamon, which offers additional anti-inflammatory benefits.

Morning Tonic: Lime and Honey in Warm Water

Dietitian Pratiksha Kadam suggests starting the day with a simple concoction of lime and honey in warm water. This blend not only offers immune support but also aids digestion and flushes out toxins. The honey in the mix provides antimicrobial properties, offering relief from the common sore throat complaints of winter.

Cinnamon Spiced Hot Chocolate – A Cozy Companion

For those cozy nights in front of the television, a cup of hot chocolate spiced with cinnamon can be a joy. Cinnamon, besides enhancing the taste, helps regulate blood sugar levels and boasts anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits. The dark chocolate’s cocoa content is acknowledged for its antioxidants, which may offer heart health benefits.

As we prepare to welcome winter, incorporating these beverages into our daily routine can contribute to health, warmth, and comfort during the cold season. From the healing turmeric latte to the heart-friendly hot chocolate, these drinks offer a delightful blend of taste and health.

Food Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

