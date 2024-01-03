en English
Food

Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
As winter’s chill begins to bite, the threat of COVID-19 and other viruses looms large, prompting the need for natural immunity-boosting methods. Fruits, in particular, with their rich array of vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber, are champions in this regard.

Fruits: Powerhouses of Immunity

Fruits such as berries, including blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are veritable treasure troves of antioxidants and polyphenols. These compounds not only have antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties but also enhance cognitive and motor functions. Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and clementines are vitamin C hotspots, a crucial ally in combating infections. Apples, besides being high in fiber—essential for digestion and blood sugar regulation—possess quercetin, a potent anti-inflammatory agent.

The Multi-faceted Pomegranate and Other Immune Boosters

Pomegranates are a health enthusiast’s delight, offering a wealth of benefits due to their fiber, vitamins C, E, K, and antioxidative properties. They support those with inflammatory conditions and improve digestion and memory. Grapes, known for antioxidants like resveratrol, not only boost immune responses but may also offer anti-inflammatory and heart health benefits. The humble kiwi brings to the table a cocktail of vitamins C, K, E, and dietary fiber, bolstering immune function and respiratory health. Bananas, overflowing with potassium and vitamin B6, promote heart health and brain energy regulation while also supporting the immune system.

Immunity-Boosting Wisdom from Health Experts

Mystic Sadhguru suggests an immunity-boosting concoction of amla, honey, and pepper for the winter months. The mixture, besides neutralizing free radicals, protects the body against bacteria and fungi, boosting gut immunity. Canadian dietitian Abbey Sharp underscores the role of a healthy gut in immune function, recommending foods like fatty fish, colorful fruits and vegetables, zinc, fermented foods, high-fiber foods, and vitamin D. She also stresses the importance of exercise, sleep, and the intake of seasonal produce for a healthy immune system, advising against extreme dieting.

Food Health Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

