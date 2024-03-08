Winter Tarn Dairy Secures Bronze at Prestigious Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2024

Kendal-based Winter Tarn Dairy has been awarded a bronze medal at the Farm Shop & Deli Products Awards 2024, marking a significant achievement for the company's Farm House Salted Butter. This accolade comes as a result of the annual competition's rigorous evaluation process, led by a panel of industry experts, including high-profile wholesaler buyers and farm shop and deli retailers. The event, which celebrates excellence within the specialty retail sector, has seen Winter Tarn Dairy stand out among its peers for the third consecutive year.

Advertisment

Unparalleled Commitment to Quality

Harry Jackson, representing Winter Tarn Dairy, expressed his delight at the recognition, noting the bronze award as a testament to the team's dedication and the high-quality product they produce. "It's great that Winter Tarn's Farm House Salted Butter was recognised by the judging panel," Jackson stated. The award underscores the company's success in creating a product that not only appeals to a wide audience but also distinguishes itself in a competitive national landscape. This achievement highlights the collective effort of the Winter Tarn Dairy team in maintaining excellence in their daily operations.

Rigorous Evaluation Process

Advertisment

The Farm Shop & Deli Products Awards' evaluation process took place from late January to mid-February, involving a team of industry specialists. The criteria focused on taste and the overall business model of the products, ensuring that winners excel in both flavor and market viability. The assessment covered various aspects, including the value chain, branding, and product taste. This meticulous approach guarantees that awarded products not only taste exceptional but are also well-positioned for sales within the independent sector.

Celebrating Industry Excellence

Giorgio Rigali, head of communications and exhibitions at William Reed, commented on the significance of this year's awards, "Following another record-breaking year for entries, we are thrilled to announce our list of winners for 2024." The list of winners showcases the high level of quality and innovation present in the specialist retail sector. The Farm Shop & Deli Products Awards provide an invaluable platform for businesses to present their products to a wider audience of wholesalers, retailers, and industry experts, further encouraging excellence and innovation in the field.

The recognition of Winter Tarn Dairy's Farm House Salted Butter at the Farm Shop & Deli Products Awards 2024 represents not only a milestone for the company but also serves as an inspiration for the entire specialty food industry. This achievement underscores the importance of quality, innovation, and teamwork in creating products that resonate with consumers and stand out in a competitive market. As Winter Tarn Dairy celebrates this success, the broader industry is reminded of the potential for excellence and the rewards of dedication and passion.