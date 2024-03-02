Winni Rum Shack Opens at Weirs Beach, Bringing Island Flavors and Rum Galore to Laconia

Bringing a slice of tropical paradise to Laconia, Winni Rum Shack has recently opened its doors at Weirs Beach, introducing an island-inspired dining and drinking experience to the region. Owned by Keith and Monique O'Leary, the establishment aims to diversify the local dining scene with its focus on rum and Caribbean cuisine, promising a unique vibe that captures the essence of island life. Nestled across the street from the world-famous Funspot, Winni Rum Shack is set to become a must-visit destination for both tourists and locals alike.

Island Vibes in the Heart of Laconia

Seeking to offer something distinct from the traditional or biker-themed restaurants in the area, the O'Learys have meticulously crafted an atmosphere that transports patrons to a beachside retreat. With its laid-back ambiance, extensive rum selection, and island-inspired menu, Winni Rum Shack has quickly resonated with visitors. "The vibe that people are getting from Winni Rum Shack seems to be hitting the spot," Keith O'Leary remarked, highlighting the positive reception from customers who compare the experience to vacationing in Florida.

The establishment's signature cocktail, the Winni Painkiller, has become a crowd favorite, enticing guests with its exotic blend of Pusser's Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, cream of coconut, and freshly grated nutmeg.

A Diverse Menu and Rum Selection

At the core of Winni Rum Shack's appeal is its impressive rum assortment, boasting over 80 different options, including 15 sipping rums that connoisseurs can enjoy neat or with a single ice cube. Complementing the beverage offerings, the menu features a variety of island-inspired dishes, such as Cuban sandwiches, Jamaican jerk, bacon-wrapped scallops, and shrimp dishes. Despite the chilly New England weather, the O'Learys are optimistic about guests embracing tropical attire, envisioning a vibrant, Hawaiian-shirt-clad crowd enjoying their culinary creations on warmer nights.

Revitalizing Weirs Beach and Beyond

Keith and Monique O'Leary are no strangers to the Weirs Beach area, also owning and operating the Craft Beer Xchange, which includes the Witches Brew Pub and Weirs Beach Beer Garden. Their latest venture with Winni Rum Shack further demonstrates their commitment to contributing to the area's revitalization and promoting Weirs Beach as a dynamic destination. Through their efforts, the O'Learys hope to weave Winni Rum Shack into the fabric of the community, offering a new and exciting gathering place that enriches the local hospitality scene.