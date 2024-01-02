en English
WingStand by Jefferson’s Closes State Line Location, Eyes New Site

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
WingStand by Jefferson’s Closes State Line Location, Eyes New Site

In an announcement that reverberated through the Kansas City food scene, WingStand by Jefferson’s, a fixture on State Line Road, has closed its doors. The chicken-specialty restaurant, part of the Lawrence-based Jefferson’s Franchise Systems, took to social media to break the news, expressing gratitude to their loyal customers and hinting at plans for relocation to a site that better caters to their needs.

WingStand’s Legacy and Future

WingStand has been a culinary cornerstone in Kansas City, offering a quick-service rendition of the expansive Jefferson’s experience, which originated over three decades ago with the first Jefferson’s restaurant in Alabama. The State Line location was the first of its kind, serving up a menu of fresh, made-to-order wings and breaded chicken tenders with an array of sauces, all prepared with a dedication to quality that harkens back to the original Jefferson’s ethos.

While the State Line WingStand may have shuttered, WingStand’s Mission location at 5438 Johnson Drive continues to serve patrons, keeping the spirit of the brand alive as they scout for a new location.

Rising Tide of Chicken Eateries

WingStand’s closure occurs amidst a surge in new chicken and wing establishments opening in the post-pandemic period. Chains like It’s Just Wings, Buffalo Wild Wings Go, Strip’s Chicken, and the celebrity-endorsed Dave’s Hot Chicken have all carved out spaces in the Kansas City area. This wave of poultry-centric eateries points to a shifting landscape in the city’s food scene, one that WingStand hopes to navigate successfully in its new location.

Jefferson’s: A Rich Culinary History

Founded more than 30 years ago, Jefferson’s has grown from a single restaurant in Alabama to a franchise system with a presence across multiple states. Known for their wings, burgers, and oysters, the brand has remained steadfast in its commitment to quality and innovation, evidenced by the creation of the WingStand concept. As Jefferson’s Franchise Systems steers WingStand towards its next chapter, patrons can expect the same unwavering dedication to quality food and customer satisfaction that has become the Jefferson’s signature.

Business Food United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

