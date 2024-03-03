Wing It's Success Soars: Award-Winning Eatery Unveils New Sit-in Venue in Belfast’s Boneyard

Wing It, the beloved Belfast eatery known for its 'proper chicken wings', has announced an exciting expansion with a new sit-in venue in the city centre, as part of The Bone Yard bar's innovative relaunch. This move comes shortly after the restaurant was honored at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024, where it clinched the title for Best Chicken in Ireland. Alongside this development, HiBurger, another popular local burger joint, revealed its plans to join The Bone Yard, marking a significant enhancement in Belfast's food scene.

Advertisment

Wing It's Meteoric Rise

Since opening its doors in 2021, Wing It has rapidly ascended the ranks to become a staple for chicken wing enthusiasts in Belfast. Operating from a food hatch at the Botanic Inn on Malone Road, its unique approach to serving high-quality, flavorful chicken has captivated the hearts of locals and visitors alike. The announcement of its expansion into The Bone Yard bar on Bedford Street, coupled with the victory at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards, underscores the brand's growing influence and commitment to offering an unparalleled dining experience.

Expanding Horizons

Advertisment

In addition to its planned city centre location, Wing It is also setting sights on Ballyhackamore for its first sit-in venue, expected to launch in 2024. This expansion strategy reflects the eatery's ambition to enhance its customer experience by providing more comprehensive dining options. Meanwhile, HiBurger's decision to open a new outlet at The Bone Yard further enriches the culinary landscape, promising a diverse range of quality food choices for Belfast's foodies.

Revitalizing Bedford Street

The Bone Yard bar's relaunch, featuring new food vendors including Wing It and HiBurger, signifies a vibrant revitalization of Bedford Street. This innovative concept aims to create a dynamic food and drink hub that caters to various tastes and preferences, positioning The Bone Yard as a central figure in Belfast's gastronomic revolution. As these establishments prepare for their upcoming openings, anticipation builds among the community, eagerly awaiting the fresh flavors and experiences that await.

As Belfast's culinary scene continues to evolve, the expansion of Wing It and the entry of HiBurger into The Bone Yard symbolize a significant moment of growth and innovation. These developments not only promise to delight the palates of local and visiting food enthusiasts but also contribute to the city's reputation as a burgeoning foodie destination. With these exciting openings on the horizon, Belfast is set to savor an enhanced dining landscape that celebrates quality, creativity, and community.