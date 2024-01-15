WineOS Concludes Ninth Edition with Record Breaking Success

The ninth edition of WineOS, the paramount wine affair of eastern Croatia, wrapped up its program with an all-time high success, raising the bar in the number of participants and attendees. The event, held on January 12th and 13th, was relocated to the economic hub of Osijek-Baranja County, marking a significant shift in venue. The fair attracted a gathering of over 130 producers from seven countries, who flaunted their products across 106 display spaces.

Advertisment

More Than Just Wine

This iteration of WineOS extended its offerings beyond wine, encompassing spirits, delicacies, and other related services. The main hall nested 101 exhibition stalls, while five additional stalls found their place in the small hall and on the fair stage. Attendees were privileged to taste wines from three various countries, educate themselves about olive oils, and sample French cheeses through a range of workshops.

Culinary Highlights

Advertisment

Further, the culinary program underscored the prowess of three budding chefs from Osijek, who rolled out an array of dishes, including meat, fish, and for the first time, vegan snacks. Traditional Dalmatian recipes were brought to light by the president of the ŠKMER association from Split. The fair registered a 10-15% surge in exhibitors, visitors, and business attendees, encompassing citizens, business associates, professionals, journalists, and organizational members.

Positive Reactions

Boris Ocić, the President of the Organizing Committee, and Vinko Ručević, the Founder and CEO of WineOS, expressed their gratitude for the support and constructive feedback, implying that the agreements made at the event will lead to anticipated growth. Denis Despot, the Executive Director, recognized the challenges of changing venues but was content with the positive responses. The event witnessed nearly 4,000 individuals, including 3,400 guests and business visitors, who sampled roughly 600 wines and spirits, consumed around 3,000 liters of water, a tonne of ice, and tasted various wines, cheeses, and olive oils.