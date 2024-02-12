Wine Paris 2023: A Global Wine Extravaganza and Beyond

February 12th marks the beginning of the highly anticipated Wine Paris 2023, an annual event catering to wine and spirits professionals. Held at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, this five-day extravaganza promises a rich experience for industry players from various French and international wine-growing regions. With over 48 wine-producing countries participating, the show is set to be a melting pot of diverse wine cultures.

A Global Wine Showcase

One of the event's main attractions is the participation of exhibitors from the prestigious Champagne region. Among the expected 30,000 visitors, many are eager to connect with these renowned winegrowers and sample their exquisite offerings. The show presents an invaluable opportunity for networking, securing export contracts, and reaching new markets.

For attendees looking to continue their wine journey after the show, Off Paris has curated a list of must-attend events. Here are the top three not-to-miss wine events after Wine Paris 2023.

The Best Old Fashion Paris at Golden Promises

Whisky enthusiasts should head straight to Golden Promises on February 15th for 'The Best Old Fashion Paris.' This whisky tasting event will feature five exceptional whisky expressions, each offering a unique flavor profile. This event is perfect for those looking to explore beyond the realm of wine.

Soirée découverte du Sōchū au Gravity

For something truly unique, Soirée découverte du Sōchū au Gravity on February 16th is a must. This event is dedicated to the renowned Japanese spirit Sōchū, lesser-known in the Western world. Attendees will have the chance to sample various Sōchū expressions, paired with traditional Japanese dishes.

Jura Evening at Augustin Marchand d'Vins

Lastly, on February 17th, wine lovers can indulge in an evening dedicated to discovering Jura wines at Augustin Marchand d'Vins. This event will showcase the region's unique wine-making techniques and distinctive flavors, offering a deeper understanding of this often overlooked wine region.

As Wine Paris 2023 draws to a close, these events promise to keep the wine conversation flowing. They offer a chance to delve deeper into specific beverages, expand palate horizons, and continue fostering connections within the global wine community.

In essence, Wine Paris 2023 is more than just a trade show; it's a platform for global wine dialogue, a celebration of diverse cultures, and a testament to the enduring appeal of the world's favorite beverage.

