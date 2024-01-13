en English
Windsor’s Stiemar Bread Company Halts Paczki Production

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
Windsor’s Stiemar Bread Company Halts Paczki Production

In a move met with considerable surprise and disappointment, Windsor-based Stiemar Bread Company has announced it will no longer produce paczkis, the much-loved traditional Polish pastry associated with Shrove Tuesday and the pre-Lenten period. The family-owned bakery, a cherished community fixture since 1959, was known to draw throngs of patrons for these delectable treats. However, maintaining the quality of these pastries amidst soaring demand proved a challenge too steep for the bakery.

The Challenge of Quality and Demand

For the uninitiated, paczkis are rich, doughnut-like pastries filled with various sweet fillings, typically consumed to use up sweets and butters before the commencement of Lent. Though immensely popular, producing paczkis that met the bakery’s high standards became increasingly difficult due to overwhelming demand. The issue came to a head last year when the bakery found it could not deliver the expected quality whilst meeting the demand.

The Tough Decision

Co-owner Anita Della Valle expressed the difficulty of the decision, given the pastry’s popularity and significance within the community. However, she stressed the importance of upholding the bakery’s standards. In her words, “If we can’t make a product that meets those standards, we prefer not to make it at all.” This statement encapsulates the uncompromising commitment to quality that has been the hallmark of Stiemar Bread Company since its inception.

Looking Forward

Despite the discontinuation of paczkis, Stiemar Bread Company continues to be a beacon of warm customer service and high-quality products. Located at 2640 Ouellette Avenue, the bakery remains dedicated to serving the Windsor community and fostering a family-friendly atmosphere. While the absence of paczkis will undoubtedly be felt, patrons can still look forward to a wide range of other delicious baked goods that the bakery continues to offer.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

