Wild Turkey Unveils Second Edition of Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Collection

Wild Turkey continues to push the boundaries of bourbon craftsmanship with the release of the second edition of its Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Collection, the Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson F. This collection, which was first introduced to whiskey enthusiasts in 2022, is an homage to the intricate art of bourbon making, underscoring how different rickhouses influence the final character of the whiskey.

The Selection of Camp Nelson F

Master distiller Eddie Russell was instrumental in the selection of Camp Nelson F for this much-anticipated release. The rickhouse, constructed in the 1940s and strategically situated near the Kentucky River, is reputed for its superior airflow. This environmental factor is believed to contribute significantly to the unique character of the whiskey matured there. Eddie Russell has lauded the bourbon from this rickhouse as “one of the best whiskeys we’ve ever made.”

Deconstructing the Flavor Profile

The Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson F bourbon delivers a complex and nuanced taste experience. Bottled at 117.6 proof, the bourbon has undergone a maturation process of over 10 years. The resulting whiskey unravels a fascinating tapestry of flavors and aromas. The initial notes carry the robustness of oak and the sweet allure of vanilla, followed closely by the warming sensation of cinnamon. The flavor journey continues with the unveiling of deeper notes, featuring an array of cherry, raisins, and dates. This complex melange is rounded off by a delicate balance of clove, white pepper, caramel, orange peel, dark fruits, honey, baking spice, tobacco, and mature oak.

Availability and Pricing

Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson F is slated to retail at $300 per 750ml bottle. This price tag mirrors the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that goes into each bottle, offering whiskey connoisseurs a unique opportunity to sample a bourbon that encapsulates the true essence of its terroir.