Wigan's Pie Wars: Locals Dish on British Pie Week Favorites - Galloways vs. Greggs

During British Pie Week, Wigan, recognized for its strong pie-loving culture, became the center of attention as locals shared their top spots for the best pies in town. Despite the dreary weather, the spirit of pie enthusiasts was undampened, with many eager to voice their preferences. Notably, the competition seemed to boil down to two main contenders: Galloways, a long-standing local favorite, and Greggs, a national chain with a strong local presence.

Community Favorites Emerge

Guy Boby, 20, and Leon Giles, 18, were quick to endorse Galloways, citing its chunky steak pie and central location as key factors. The bakery, founded in 1971 by Ronald and Patricia Galloway, has remained a staple in the Wigan pie scene, with its original shop aptly named 'The Pie Shop'. On the other hand, some residents, including 21-year-old Naj Yousif and 22-year-old James Andrews, expressed a preference for Greggs, highlighting its non-greasy options and convenience after football games at Wigan Athletic.

Independent Vs. Chain

While Galloways and Greggs dominated the conversation, other establishments like Greenhalgh's, Whittle's Pies, and the Muffin Man received honorable mentions, showcasing the variety and strength of Wigan's pie offerings. This diversity reflects not only the town's rich culinary heritage but also the ongoing debate between the merits of independent bakeries versus large chains. Neal Quinn, 56, encapsulated this sentiment by praising both Galloways for its town center presence and Muffin Man for its superb offerings just outside of town.

Community and Culture

The pie preferences shared by Wigan locals during British Pie Week are more than just culinary opinions; they reflect a deeply ingrained community culture centered around this beloved dish. Whether individuals lean towards the traditional recipes of Galloways or the convenient options offered by Greggs, it's clear that pies hold a special place in the hearts of Wigan residents. This culinary competition, playful yet passionate, underscores the town's unified identity as a stronghold of pie aficionados in the UK.

The spirited endorsements and friendly rivalries that emerge during events like British Pie Week highlight the unique cultural tapestry of Wigan. As the debate between Galloways and Greggs continues, what remains undeniable is the town's unwavering love for pies, a sentiment that binds its community together, rain or shine.