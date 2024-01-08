en English
Business

Wichita to Welcome Two New Locations of Orlando-Based Banh Mi Chain

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
Wichita to Welcome Two New Locations of Orlando-Based Banh Mi Chain

Wichita, the largest city in Kansas, is preparing to enhance its culinary landscape with the opening of two new outposts of an Orlando-based banh mi chain. With a growing popularity of Vietnamese cuisine, especially the traditional banh mi— a crusty French baguette filled with a symphony of meats and pickled vegetables, these new establishments are expected to be warmly received by the city’s residents.

North Greenwich Strip Center Welcomes Newcomer

The first location will be spearheaded by Kieu Nguyen and Tuyen Ning, a dynamic duo who have chosen a strip center on North Greenwich for their venture. The premises, previously occupied by Custom RX, are currently undergoing preparations for the anticipated opening in April. However, there are indications that the launch may be postponed until later in the spring, depending on circumstances.

Second Franchisee Sets Sights on South Seneca

Meanwhile, another Paris Banh Mi outlet is set to grace South Seneca. The franchisee—who prefers to remain under the cloak of anonymity—plans to transform a building that once housed West Street Burgers into a bustling food hub. This location, projected to open its doors in the summer, will boast a drive-through, catering to the city’s busy crowd. Furthermore, the menu here will go beyond the traditional banh mi, including fried chicken, corn dogs, and pho—a hearty Vietnamese noodle soup.

A Unique Culinary Experience

These new establishments will not just serve the traditional banh mi sandwiches. They promise to offer a range of pastries, boba, and coffee drinks, creating a fusion of flavors and experiences. This move aims to provide a unique variety of offerings in one place, ensuring that every palate finds its delight. While the city eagerly awaits the opening of these eateries, more details about the launch are expected to be forthcoming as the dates draw nearer.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

