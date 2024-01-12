Why McDonald’s Chooses ‘Shakes’ Over ‘Milkshakes’: Unraveling the Dairy Dilemma

When you order a creamy, cold beverage from McDonald’s, you’re getting a ‘shake’ – not a ‘milkshake.’ But why the specific terminology? The reason lies in the intricacies of dairy regulations that vary across the United States. This difference in nomenclature, as minute as it may seem, has its roots in how these beverages can officially be labeled, based on their ingredients.

Decoding the Dairy Regulations

According to an article from AS.com, the term ‘milkshake’ is reserved for beverages that meet specific dairy regulations. These regulations, however, are not uniform across the states, leading to variations in what can and cannot be officially called a ‘milkshake.’ McDonald’s, being a global franchise, has chosen to navigate this regulatory labyrinth by referring to their creamy drinks simply as ‘shakes.’

Ingredients of a McDonald’s ‘Shake’

So, what exactly goes into a McDonald’s ‘shake’? A look at the ingredients of a popular choice, the chocolate shake, reveals vanilla reduced-fat ice cream, chocolate shake syrup, and whipped light cream. Interestingly, ‘milk’ does not explicitly appear on this list, causing some consumers to query the absence.

Unraveling the ‘Milk’ Mystery

Is milk actually present in McDonald’s ‘shakes’? The answer is a resounding yes. A closer examination of the allergen information section on McDonald’s corporate website gives us the details. It turns out that milk is indeed part of the individual ingredients used to make a ‘shake.’ Both the vanilla reduced-fat ice cream and the whipped light cream contain milk. Despite this, McDonald’s chooses to stick with the simpler term ‘shakes’ in all its marketing and menu listings, thereby standardizing its offerings across states and avoiding any potential regulatory complications.