en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Why McDonald’s Chooses ‘Shakes’ Over ‘Milkshakes’: Unraveling the Dairy Dilemma

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Why McDonald’s Chooses ‘Shakes’ Over ‘Milkshakes’: Unraveling the Dairy Dilemma

When you order a creamy, cold beverage from McDonald’s, you’re getting a ‘shake’ – not a ‘milkshake.’ But why the specific terminology? The reason lies in the intricacies of dairy regulations that vary across the United States. This difference in nomenclature, as minute as it may seem, has its roots in how these beverages can officially be labeled, based on their ingredients.

Decoding the Dairy Regulations

According to an article from AS.com, the term ‘milkshake’ is reserved for beverages that meet specific dairy regulations. These regulations, however, are not uniform across the states, leading to variations in what can and cannot be officially called a ‘milkshake.’ McDonald’s, being a global franchise, has chosen to navigate this regulatory labyrinth by referring to their creamy drinks simply as ‘shakes.’

Ingredients of a McDonald’s ‘Shake’

So, what exactly goes into a McDonald’s ‘shake’? A look at the ingredients of a popular choice, the chocolate shake, reveals vanilla reduced-fat ice cream, chocolate shake syrup, and whipped light cream. Interestingly, ‘milk’ does not explicitly appear on this list, causing some consumers to query the absence.

Unraveling the ‘Milk’ Mystery

Is milk actually present in McDonald’s ‘shakes’? The answer is a resounding yes. A closer examination of the allergen information section on McDonald’s corporate website gives us the details. It turns out that milk is indeed part of the individual ingredients used to make a ‘shake.’ Both the vanilla reduced-fat ice cream and the whipped light cream contain milk. Despite this, McDonald’s chooses to stick with the simpler term ‘shakes’ in all its marketing and menu listings, thereby standardizing its offerings across states and avoiding any potential regulatory complications.

0
Business Food United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Air Astana's IPO: A Significant Milestone in Global Aviation and Financial Markets
Stretching its wings towards the financial skies, Kazakhstan’s national airline, Air Astana, has announced its intention to initiate an initial public offering (IPO) on both the London Stock Exchange and in Kazakhstan, marking a significant step in the airline and financial markets’ landscape. This strategic move comes in the wake of a recovering travel industry,
Air Astana's IPO: A Significant Milestone in Global Aviation and Financial Markets
Crypto Whales Execute Major Ethereum Withdrawals, Triggering Market Ripples
5 mins ago
Crypto Whales Execute Major Ethereum Withdrawals, Triggering Market Ripples
Legrand Expands Data Center Solutions Portfolio with ZPE Systems Acquisition
5 mins ago
Legrand Expands Data Center Solutions Portfolio with ZPE Systems Acquisition
CT Gaming Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Success
4 mins ago
CT Gaming Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Success
Alfie Best: Britain's Richest Gypsy's Journey from Caravan to Corporate Titan
4 mins ago
Alfie Best: Britain's Richest Gypsy's Journey from Caravan to Corporate Titan
Mint Camera Revives Classic Rollei 35 With Modern Touches
5 mins ago
Mint Camera Revives Classic Rollei 35 With Modern Touches
Latest Headlines
World News
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
11 seconds
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
40 seconds
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
41 seconds
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
2 mins
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
2 mins
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
3 mins
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
3 mins
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
3 mins
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
3 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app