White Plains and Yonkers Kick Off the New Year with Restaurant Deals

As the new year dawns, White Plains and Yonkers are enticing food lovers with their unique restaurant deals. These two cities have orchestrated culinary events aimed at supporting local businesses while providing a gastronomic retreat for residents and tourists alike.

White Plains Ushers in Annual Restaurant Month

White Plains is hosting its fourth annual restaurant month until January 31. It features 23 participating establishments offering prix fixe lunch and dinner specials. The lunch specials start at a tantalizing $22.95, while dinner options are available at $32.95 and a second-tier dinner at $42.95. The event is a well-planned initiative by the Downtown White Plains Business Improvement District and includes a mix of new and seasoned establishments such as Red Horse by David Burke, Archie Grand, Catrina Taqueria, Melt Sandwich Shop, and Shiraz Kitchen + Wine Bar. Other participants span a wide range of cuisines, including popular spots like Alex Lounge Bar & Grill, The Brazen Fox, and Morton’s The Steakhouse. For a complete list of participating restaurants and their offerings, visit the www.wpbid.com website.

Yonkers Prepares for its Annual Restaurant Week

Meanwhile, not far away, Yonkers is gearing up for its Restaurant Week, scheduled from February 19 to March 10. The event promises an array of over a dozen restaurants offering two-course lunches at $20 and three-course dinners at $45 and $55. The Yonkers Downtown Business Improvement District is organizing this culinary event, and more information will be available on their website soon.

Supporting Local Businesses

These culinary events are part of ongoing efforts to promote and support downtown businesses in both cities. The deals not only provide an avenue for residents and tourists to enjoy a diverse range of cuisines but also give the local restaurant industry a much-needed boost in these challenging times. With such tantalizing offers on the table, there’s no better time to support local establishments and enjoy some fabulous dining experiences in White Plains and Yonkers.