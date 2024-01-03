en English
Food

Whisky Lovers’ Delight: Consilium Black Whisky Launches Two New Varieties in Mumbai

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Consilium Black's New Whisky Blends

Two new whiskies have hit the shelves in Mumbai, giving local whisky enthusiasts a reason to raise a toast. As the new year of 2024 rolls in, Consilium Black Whisky, the brand celebrated for being the first to bottle blended rye malt and peat whiskies in India, has unveiled its latest creations: Rye Malt and Cigar Malt.

Consilium Black’s New Whisky Blends

The brand’s new Rye Malt is a tantalizing blend of 5-year-old Highland malts and 3-year-old German Rye. This whisky is further enhanced by a finishing process in Virgin Oak barrels, allowing the spirit to absorb the rich, caramelised sweetness and robust flavours of the wood. The result is a whisky that offers a unique sensory experience with its distinct aromas and tastes.

The Rye Malt’s exceptional quality has not gone unnoticed on the global stage. The blend was recently awarded a Silver Medal in the World Whisky Category at the Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB), a prestigious international competition that recognises the finest spirits from around the world.

A Toast to the Cigar Malt

Consilium Black’s second offering, the Cigar Malt, aims to transport whisky drinkers to a cosy, smoke-filled room with a glass in hand and a cigar in the other. This whisky combines 5-year-old Highland malts with 3-year-old peated Islay malts, aged in charred Bourbon casks. The result is a blend that evokes the essence of smoked tobacco, a flavour cherished by many whisky connoisseurs.

The Cigar Malt’s unique attributes have also received global recognition, earning it a Gold Medal at the Spirits Selection by CMB. This impressive accolade further testifies to the superior quality of the whiskies crafted by Consilium Black.

A Sophisticated Addition to the Whisky Scene

These latest blends from Consilium Black Whisky, priced at INR 1800/- for the Rye Malt and INR 1975/- for the Cigar Malt, offer a refined drinking experience for the discerning whisky enthusiast. They enrich the brand’s portfolio while catering to the sophisticated preferences of whisky aficionados.

As the year unfolds, whisky lovers in Mumbai and beyond can look forward to indulging in these award-winning blends, savouring the distinct flavours that have put Consilium Black Whisky on the map.

Food India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

