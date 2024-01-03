Whisky Lovers’ Delight: Consilium Black Whisky Launches Two New Varieties in Mumbai

Two new whiskies have hit the shelves in Mumbai, giving local whisky enthusiasts a reason to raise a toast. As the new year of 2024 rolls in, Consilium Black Whisky, the brand celebrated for being the first to bottle blended rye malt and peat whiskies in India, has unveiled its latest creations: Rye Malt and Cigar Malt.

Consilium Black’s New Whisky Blends

The brand’s new Rye Malt is a tantalizing blend of 5-year-old Highland malts and 3-year-old German Rye. This whisky is further enhanced by a finishing process in Virgin Oak barrels, allowing the spirit to absorb the rich, caramelised sweetness and robust flavours of the wood. The result is a whisky that offers a unique sensory experience with its distinct aromas and tastes.

The Rye Malt’s exceptional quality has not gone unnoticed on the global stage. The blend was recently awarded a Silver Medal in the World Whisky Category at the Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB), a prestigious international competition that recognises the finest spirits from around the world.

A Toast to the Cigar Malt

Consilium Black’s second offering, the Cigar Malt, aims to transport whisky drinkers to a cosy, smoke-filled room with a glass in hand and a cigar in the other. This whisky combines 5-year-old Highland malts with 3-year-old peated Islay malts, aged in charred Bourbon casks. The result is a blend that evokes the essence of smoked tobacco, a flavour cherished by many whisky connoisseurs.

The Cigar Malt’s unique attributes have also received global recognition, earning it a Gold Medal at the Spirits Selection by CMB. This impressive accolade further testifies to the superior quality of the whiskies crafted by Consilium Black.

A Sophisticated Addition to the Whisky Scene

These latest blends from Consilium Black Whisky, priced at INR 1800/- for the Rye Malt and INR 1975/- for the Cigar Malt, offer a refined drinking experience for the discerning whisky enthusiast. They enrich the brand’s portfolio while catering to the sophisticated preferences of whisky aficionados.

As the year unfolds, whisky lovers in Mumbai and beyond can look forward to indulging in these award-winning blends, savouring the distinct flavours that have put Consilium Black Whisky on the map.