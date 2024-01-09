Whipshots Strawberry: The New Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream for Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Starco Brands has partnered with the renowned U.S. rapper, Cardi B, to present a new limited-edition strawberry flavor under their alcoholic whipped cream brand, Whipshots. This innovative product, which boasts a 10% alcohol by volume (ABV), is designed to add a spirited twist to romantic desserts and cocktails, offering an adult version of a classic dessert topping.

Whipshots Strawberry: A Valentine’s Day Delight

The Whipshots Strawberry, unlike traditional whipped creams, does not require refrigeration, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen or cocktail bar. The strawberry flavor was selected with precision and care, aimed at complementing the theme of Valentine’s Day and providing a premium taste experience that transcends the ordinary. With its unique blend of flavor and alcohol, it’s poised to revolutionize the way consumers approach their culinary creations.

Cardi B’s Continuing Partnership with Whipshots

Cardi B’s association with the Whipshots brand continues with this new release, cementing her status as a key influencer in the product’s promotion. Her charismatic presence and widespread appeal align perfectly with the brand’s innovative and adventurous spirit, adding a touch of star power to the Whipshots Strawberry launch.

Limited Availability Starting January 25, 2024

Starting January 25, 2024, Whipshots Strawberry will be available at major U.S. retailers. However, as a limited-edition offering, it will only grace the shelves for a short duration. Consumers are therefore encouraged to seize this unique opportunity to introduce an alcoholic twist to their Valentine’s Day celebrations with this remarkably innovative product.