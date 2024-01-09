en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Whipshots Strawberry: The New Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream for Valentine’s Day

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Whipshots Strawberry: The New Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream for Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Starco Brands has partnered with the renowned U.S. rapper, Cardi B, to present a new limited-edition strawberry flavor under their alcoholic whipped cream brand, Whipshots. This innovative product, which boasts a 10% alcohol by volume (ABV), is designed to add a spirited twist to romantic desserts and cocktails, offering an adult version of a classic dessert topping.

Whipshots Strawberry: A Valentine’s Day Delight

The Whipshots Strawberry, unlike traditional whipped creams, does not require refrigeration, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen or cocktail bar. The strawberry flavor was selected with precision and care, aimed at complementing the theme of Valentine’s Day and providing a premium taste experience that transcends the ordinary. With its unique blend of flavor and alcohol, it’s poised to revolutionize the way consumers approach their culinary creations.

Cardi B’s Continuing Partnership with Whipshots

Cardi B’s association with the Whipshots brand continues with this new release, cementing her status as a key influencer in the product’s promotion. Her charismatic presence and widespread appeal align perfectly with the brand’s innovative and adventurous spirit, adding a touch of star power to the Whipshots Strawberry launch.

Limited Availability Starting January 25, 2024

Starting January 25, 2024, Whipshots Strawberry will be available at major U.S. retailers. However, as a limited-edition offering, it will only grace the shelves for a short duration. Consumers are therefore encouraged to seize this unique opportunity to introduce an alcoholic twist to their Valentine’s Day celebrations with this remarkably innovative product.

0
Food Lifestyle United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
38 seconds ago
Tony Fortuna, Celebrated Manhattan Restaurateur, Passes Away at 76
Tony Fortuna, an acclaimed Manhattan restaurateur and a beacon of the city’s vibrant dining scene, has passed away at 76. Best-known for his exceptional management of dining rooms and his role as a congenial host at his establishments, including the distinguished TBar on the Upper East Side, Fortuna’s demise is a significant loss to the
Tony Fortuna, Celebrated Manhattan Restaurateur, Passes Away at 76
Cookathon By Faila Set for Guinness World Records Recognition
1 hour ago
Cookathon By Faila Set for Guinness World Records Recognition
Dunkin' Donut Supply Methods Unveiled by Franchise Owner
2 hours ago
Dunkin' Donut Supply Methods Unveiled by Franchise Owner
McDonald's Australia Introduces Pineapple-Themed Menu, Reviving Summer Burgers
28 mins ago
McDonald's Australia Introduces Pineapple-Themed Menu, Reviving Summer Burgers
Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs
40 mins ago
Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs
Armyworm Infestation Threatens Agriculture in Kitwe District
54 mins ago
Armyworm Infestation Threatens Agriculture in Kitwe District
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
2 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
3 mins
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
4 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
5 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
5 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
5 mins
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
6 mins
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
7 mins
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
9 mins
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app