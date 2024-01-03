Where Food Comes From Inc. Acquires Upcycled Certified Program: A Step Towards Sustainable Food Practices

In a progressive move towards sustainable food practices, Where Food Comes From Inc., a prominent figure in the independent verification of food production practices, has recently acquired the Upcycled Certified Program from the Upcycled Food Association. This transaction marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more sustainable future, where all parts of the food chain are used to minimize waste.

Upcycled Certified Program: A Pioneering Initiative

The Upcycled Certified Program stands as the first and largest provider of certification for upcycled foods. Since its inception in 2021, the program has seen rapid growth, with 93 companies and over 480 products receiving certification. The initiative has made significant strides in combating food waste, averting an average of 390,000 tons annually.

Consumer Behavior and Upcycling

Upcycling has garnered increasing popularity, both in food trend lists and consumer behavior. A remarkable 51% of shoppers are more inclined to purchase products bearing the Upcycled Certified seal, signifying a shift in consumer mindset towards more environmentally responsible choices.

Implications of the Acquisition

The acquisition by Where Food Comes From Inc. is set to further enhance the availability and variety of upcycled products. The company plans to streamline the certification process for brands, expanding consumer choices and promoting more sustainable practices. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to tackle food waste and insecurity by advocating for the use of ingredients that would otherwise be discarded, despite their full nutritional value.

Moreover, this move contributes to reducing the environmental impact of food production. Curtailing food waste is a critical aspect of curbing greenhouse gas emissions and unnecessary use of land and resources, making this acquisition a significant stride towards a more sustainable future.