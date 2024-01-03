en English
Food

Where Food Comes From Inc. Acquires Upcycled Certified Program: A Step Towards Sustainable Food Practices

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
In a progressive move towards sustainable food practices, Where Food Comes From Inc., a prominent figure in the independent verification of food production practices, has recently acquired the Upcycled Certified Program from the Upcycled Food Association. This transaction marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more sustainable future, where all parts of the food chain are used to minimize waste.

Upcycled Certified Program: A Pioneering Initiative

The Upcycled Certified Program stands as the first and largest provider of certification for upcycled foods. Since its inception in 2021, the program has seen rapid growth, with 93 companies and over 480 products receiving certification. The initiative has made significant strides in combating food waste, averting an average of 390,000 tons annually.

Consumer Behavior and Upcycling

Upcycling has garnered increasing popularity, both in food trend lists and consumer behavior. A remarkable 51% of shoppers are more inclined to purchase products bearing the Upcycled Certified seal, signifying a shift in consumer mindset towards more environmentally responsible choices.

Implications of the Acquisition

The acquisition by Where Food Comes From Inc. is set to further enhance the availability and variety of upcycled products. The company plans to streamline the certification process for brands, expanding consumer choices and promoting more sustainable practices. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to tackle food waste and insecurity by advocating for the use of ingredients that would otherwise be discarded, despite their full nutritional value.

Moreover, this move contributes to reducing the environmental impact of food production. Curtailing food waste is a critical aspect of curbing greenhouse gas emissions and unnecessary use of land and resources, making this acquisition a significant stride towards a more sustainable future.

Food Sustainability
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

