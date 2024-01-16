Whataburger Sets Foot in Bartlesville: A Historical Site Springs Back to Life

And so it begins, Bartlesville’s gastronomic landscape gets a new addition as Whataburger, the renowned fast-food chain, swings open its doors on April 5th at 11 a.m., marking an event that has been eagerly anticipated since the original planned opening on December 10th. Located at 1350 S.E. Washington Blvd., this restaurant is not merely another fast-food joint, but a symbol of the city’s expanding culinary scene, and more profoundly, a testament to the resilience of a community that has waited patiently for this day.
A Historical Landmark Reborn
The new Whataburger restaurant breathes life into a place that holds historical significance for the Bartlesville community. The site, previously home to the Hunan restaurant and the Pannekoeken Huis, now finds a fresh purpose in serving the city’s burger aficionados. In a way, the past and present have come together in a delicious amalgamation of history and taste.
A Jubilant Addition to Whataburger's Expansive Chain
The Bartlesville Whataburger restaurant is not just a local development. It signifies the extension of Whataburger's expansive chain, joining the ranks of over 1,000 stores that span across the country. This opening is a display of the brand’s commitment to reaching every corner of the nation, and a demonstration of their dedication to providing high-quality fast food to all.
Community Support and Excitement
The opening of this Whataburger branch was made possible through the support of the Bartlesville Development Authority and City Council, which provided a $119,000 incentive to facilitate the project. Luther Franklin of WAB Ventures, Whataburger's operating partner, expressed enthusiasm about serving the community. The brand’s commitment extends beyond great food to offering a friendly, welcoming atmosphere that is more than just a dining experience – it’s a place where the community can come together.