Business

Wetherspoons Ushers in the New Year with a January Sale

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
The renowned pub chain, Wetherspoons, has kicked off the year with a grand January sale, offering discounted prices on an array of food and drink selections. This move has sparked elation among its regulars, with many expressing their enthusiasm on social media platforms and planning to capitalize on the deals for special occasions.

Unveiling of the January Sale

The sale, which commenced on January 2 and is set to last until January 17, features price cuts on a wide variety of items. This includes draught beers such as a pint of Bud Light or Doom Bar for a mere £1.99. For cocktail lovers, classic options are available at a reduced price of £2.99. The sale extends to food items, including breakfasts, small plates, and a selection of burgers, offering patrons a chance to indulge in a culinary feast without breaking the bank.

Food Deals to Look Forward to

For the early risers or those looking for a hearty meal to start their day, a small breakfast is being offered at £1.99. Customers who fancy an array of flavours can opt for any three small plates for £12. Burger enthusiasts can select from different options, all of which, except the skinny burger, are served with chips. These can be enjoyed at £4.99 with a soft drink or £6.46 with an alcoholic drink. The skinny burger, on the other hand, is served with a side salad, offering a healthier alternative.

Wetherspoons: A Tradition of Offering Value

Wetherspoons has a longstanding tradition of providing various deals throughout the year, including seasonal events like an Autumn festival, a Real Ale Festival in spring, and Tax Equality Day in September, advocating for reduced taxes for pubs. Regular weekly meal deals like Tuesday’s Steak Club, the Thursday Curry Club, and Fish Friday are also part of the pub chain’s promotional efforts. The January sale only adds to this tradition, promising great value for money to its patrons.

With more than 800 locations across England, Wales, and Scotland participating in the sale, patrons can easily locate their nearest Wetherspoons using the pub chain’s online searching tool. As the year begins with such enticing deals, the Wetherspoons January sale seems set to bring warmth to the chilly winter days.

Business
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

