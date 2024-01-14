Wetherspoon’s Moon and Starfish Sees Dip in Food Hygiene Rating, Commits to Bounce Back

In a recent turn of events, The Moon and Starfish, a pub operated by Wetherspoon and situated on Marine Parade East in Clacton, experienced a downgrade in its food hygiene rating. The pub’s rating slipped from ‘very good’ (five-out-of-five) to ‘good’ (four-out-of-five) according to the Food Standards Agency records. This unexpected change occurred following an inspection by Tendring Council in December of the previous year, which led to the suggestion of several improvements to the pub’s standards.

Wetherspoon’s Swift Response

Reacting promptly to the inspection’s outcome, Wetherspoon implemented the recommended changes and is planning to request a re-inspection. The pub chain aims to regain its five-star rating, which it had held consistently since 2014. Despite this temporary setback, Wetherspoon still boasts an impressive average food hygiene rating of 4.97. Over 98 percent of its establishments have managed to secure the top score, reflecting the chain’s commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and food safety.

Under Fire but Defended by Patrons

The Moon and Starfish found itself in the spotlight when the Express newspaper labeled it as the UK’s worst Wetherspoon pub based on TripAdvisor reviews in November. This negative publicity, however, was met with pushback from the pub’s local patrons. They rallied in defense of their beloved local spot, extolling its virtues, including good meals, excellent service, and a welcoming staff. Furthermore, they praised its affordability, a characteristic cherished by many. Some patrons conceded that while the pub could use a refurbishment, it stands tall when compared to other pubs across the country.

The Journey Ahead

While the downgrade in food hygiene rating represents a challenge, it also presents an opportunity for The Moon and Starfish to demonstrate its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. By implementing the changes suggested by Tendring Council, the pub can strive to regain its former rating and continue to serve its loyal patrons. As the story unfolds, it will undoubtedly be a testament to the resilience and adaptability of both Wetherspoon and The Moon and Starfish.